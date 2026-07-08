Dr. Michael Wheaton Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Responsibility - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

The chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people and organizations who strengthen our community in lasting ways, those who show up for others, create opportunity, and help shape a stronger future for Idaho.

During our upcoming home match on Saturday, July 11, vs. Sacramento Republic FC, Athletic Club Boise will recognize Dr. Michael Wheaton, Saint Alphonsus Primary Care Medical Director in Canyon County and board-certified pediatrician, as our latest Community Impact STAR honoree.

CARING FOR CHILDREN, SUPPORTING FAMILIES

For Dr. Michael Wheaton, becoming a pediatrician was never just about practicing medicine; it was about building lifelong relationships with children and the families who trust him with their care.

Even during medical school, he knew he wanted to work with kids. But it was not until his pediatric rotation at Cincinnati Children's that everything became clear.

"It was an obvious choice to make," Wheaton says.

Today, after years of caring for children and families across the communities he serves, that passion has only grown stronger.

MORE THAN MEDICINE

While pediatricians diagnose illnesses and monitor development, Wheaton believes the most important part of his job is earning the trust of families.

"Really, it's growing with these families, teaching the parents as well as even learning from the parents...and guiding them through their life and sharing that journey with them," he says.

Over the years, he's watched children grow from newborns into high school graduates, sharing in many of their milestones along the way.

"It really is an honor to be trusted and to continue the care for these children and to watch them grow," Wheaton says. "It's awesome to see a kid that I've taken care of in the nursery all the way up to graduation."

For him, those relationships are what define great pediatric care.

BUILDING A HEALTHIER COMMUNITY

As Saint Alphonsus' Primary Care Medical Director in Canyon County, Wheaton's role extends beyond the exam room.

He works to ensure families have access to primary care close to home, helping clinics provide care that's both accessible and connected to the communities they serve.

"I think the most important thing that we do here at Saint Alphonsus is provide the primary care where you live," he says.

That commitment includes supporting Saint Alphonsus' Mobile Health Clinic, which offers free medical care across the Treasure Valley several times each month. By sending a dedicated team of healthcare providers and support staff directly into the community, the clinic expands access for patients who might otherwise face significant barriers to care.

Outside the clinic, Wheaton sees many of the same values reflected in youth sports. As both a pediatrician and a soccer fan, he appreciates the role athletics play in helping children develop confidence, collaboration, and resilience.

"It allows them to learn camaraderie, teamwork...to really build on life skills in the long run," he says.

For Wheaton, caring for children isn't limited to the care they receive in the clinic; it's about supporting the experiences that help shape who they become.

RECOGNITION, IN CONTEXT

On Saturday night, Dr. Michael Wheaton will take his place in Athletic Club Boise's Purple Seat as the club's newest Community Impact STAR Honoree.

The recognition honors a physician who has dedicated his career to improving the health and well-being of children, families, and communities throughout Idaho.

Through compassionate care, trusted relationships, and a commitment to expanding access to healthcare close to home, Dr. Wheaton has made a lasting impact on the lives of those he serves.

To learn more about Saint Alphonsus Primary Care services, the Mobile Health Clinic, or volunteer opportunities, visit: https://www.saintalphonsus.org/.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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