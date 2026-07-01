Athletic Club Boise Announces Inaugural Youth Soccer Camp

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise will host its inaugural Youth Soccer Camp July 13-16 at Athletic Club Boise Stadium for players ages 8-16.

The camp will run daily from 2-5 p.m. and include technical training, game-based learning, competitive activities, and small-sided scrimmages led by Athletic Club Boise staff.

Athletic Club Boise players will make daily appearances throughout the camp, giving campers opportunities for player interaction and autographs. Each participant will also receive an official camp shirt.

The camp reflects Athletic Club Boise's commitment to growing youth soccer in Idaho and creating opportunities for young players. Throughout the season, the club will also partner with local organizations to host community soccer clinics that provide young athletes with additional opportunities to learn, play and connect with the game.

Presenting Partners

Athletic Club Boise thanks the presenting partners of the inaugural Youth Soccer Camp:

Saint Alphonsus

Ford

Banner Bank

Snake River Farms

Hayden Beverage

Diamond Heating & Cooling

KTVB

Last Bite

Idaho Pizza Company

BLACKLABEL Supplements

"Investing in the next generation is central to who we are as a club. Our summer camps are designed to give young athletes a fun, challenging environment where they can develop their skills, build confidence and connect with our professional players. We're thankful to our Presenting Partners for believing in that mission and helping us create an even better experience for every camper."

- Suzy Stride, Director of Partnership Activation & Premium Service, Athletic Club Boise

Registration Information

Dates: July 13-16

Time: 2-5 p.m. daily

Location: Athletic Club Boise Stadium

Ages: 8-16

Registration Pricing

Early bird special: $300 (June 22-28)

Standard registration: $350 (June 29-July 5)

Registration closes at midnight on July 5. Space is limited.







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