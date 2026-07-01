Athletic Club Boise Announces Inaugural Youth Soccer Camp
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise News Release
BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise will host its inaugural Youth Soccer Camp July 13-16 at Athletic Club Boise Stadium for players ages 8-16.
The camp will run daily from 2-5 p.m. and include technical training, game-based learning, competitive activities, and small-sided scrimmages led by Athletic Club Boise staff.
Athletic Club Boise players will make daily appearances throughout the camp, giving campers opportunities for player interaction and autographs. Each participant will also receive an official camp shirt.
The camp reflects Athletic Club Boise's commitment to growing youth soccer in Idaho and creating opportunities for young players. Throughout the season, the club will also partner with local organizations to host community soccer clinics that provide young athletes with additional opportunities to learn, play and connect with the game.
Presenting Partners
Athletic Club Boise thanks the presenting partners of the inaugural Youth Soccer Camp:
Saint Alphonsus
Ford
Banner Bank
Snake River Farms
Hayden Beverage
Diamond Heating & Cooling
KTVB
Last Bite
Idaho Pizza Company
BLACKLABEL Supplements
"Investing in the next generation is central to who we are as a club. Our summer camps are designed to give young athletes a fun, challenging environment where they can develop their skills, build confidence and connect with our professional players. We're thankful to our Presenting Partners for believing in that mission and helping us create an even better experience for every camper."
- Suzy Stride, Director of Partnership Activation & Premium Service, Athletic Club Boise
Registration Information
Dates: July 13-16
Time: 2-5 p.m. daily
Location: Athletic Club Boise Stadium
Ages: 8-16
Registration Pricing
Early bird special: $300 (June 22-28)
Standard registration: $350 (June 29-July 5)
Registration closes at midnight on July 5. Space is limited.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Athletic Club Boise Stories
- Athletic Club Boise to Honor Military Service and Families During Nationally Broadcast July 2 Home Match
- Athletic Club Boise Announces Inaugural Youth Soccer Camp
- Bruce Wong Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR
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