Cassandra Wagner Named Athletic Club Boise Community Impact STAR

Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







At Athletic Club Boise, the Community Impact STAR - Service, Teamwork, Accountability, and Responsibility - is symbolized by a single purple chair inside our stadium.

The chair reflects both the eye of the falcon in our crest and the Idaho star garnet. More importantly, it represents the people and organizations who strengthen our community in lasting ways, those who show up for others, create opportunity, and help shape a stronger future for Idaho.

During our home match on July 17 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine, Athletic Club Boise will recognize Cassandra Wagner, Director of Development for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County, as our latest Community Impact STAR honoree.

CREATING A PLACE TO BELONG

Supporting children and families has guided Cassandra Wagner's career from the very beginning.

Originally studying education before earning a degree in social work, Wagner planned to pursue family law with the goal of advocating for children. Though her career eventually led her to nonprofit leadership, her commitment never changed. Becoming a mother deepened her appreciation for the importance of creating safe, supportive spaces for young people.

"The work that I do with the Boys and Girls Club is really impactful, because that's exactly what we do," Wagner says. "We create a safe space for kids and families where children can learn, thrive, grow, and become productive citizens in the world."

Today, as Director of Development, Wagner helps ensure children and families have access to the Club's supportive environment by building relationships with donors, businesses, and community partners who make the Boys and Girls Club's mission possible.

MORE THAN A CLUB

For many, the Boys and Girls Club is known as an after-school program. For Wagner, it's much more than that.

"It's a family away from your family," she says. "Sometimes the Boys and Girls Club is the safe space for kids in our community."

Across its Ada County locations in Boise, Meridian, and Kuna, the organization serves more than 4,500 young people each year through academic support, sports, arts, STEM programs, mentorship, and by providing nutritious meals. For working families, it also provides peace of mind, knowing their children are in a place where they are cared for, encouraged, and supported.

While the organization has served the Treasure Valley for more than 30 years, Wagner says one of its greatest challenges is simply making people aware of everything it offers.

"I think bringing awareness to the community of the work that we do and the programs that we offer to children and families is really probably the most challenging aspect of our work," she says.

INVESTING IN THE NEXT GENERATION

One of the biggest needs Wagner sees today is access to affordable, quality childcare. Especially during after-school hours and throughout the summer.

The Boys and Girls Club helps remove those barriers by providing a safe place where children can learn, build friendships, and explore new opportunities, while teens can participate in programs at no cost to their families.

For Wagner, some of the most meaningful moments happen in the everyday interactions most people never see.

"I think laughter and joy are something that the kids experience," she says. "Oftentimes, people may not realize that kids don't even want to go home. They're having so much fun."

Behind those moments are caring mentors, meaningful relationships, and a community committed to helping every child succeed.

BUILDING A STRONGER COMMUNITY

Wagner believes the impact of the Boys and Girls Club extends well beyond the children who walk through its doors.

By providing young people with a safe, reliable place to spend time after school and during the summer, the organization gives families peace of mind while helping children build confidence, friendships, and skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

That impact is made possible through a community that believes in investing in the next generation. From volunteers and local businesses to individual donors and community partners, every contribution helps create opportunities for children and families across Ada County.

RECOGNITION, IN CONTEXT

On July 17, Cassandra Wagner will take her place in Athletic Club Boise's Purple Seat as the club's newest Community Impact STAR honoree.

The recognition honors a leader who has dedicated her career to creating opportunities for children, strengthening families, and building a community where every young person has a safe place to learn, grow, and belong.

Through her leadership at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County, Wagner continues to invest in the future of the Treasure Valley; one child, one family, and one community at a time.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County or find ways to volunteer, donate, or get involved, visit https://adaclubs.org/







United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.