Greenville Triumph and Sarasota Paradise Battle to Scoreless Draw at GE Vernova Park

Published on July 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Greenville Triumph and Sarasota Paradise played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw Wednesday night at GE Vernova Park in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. Midfielder Jason Bouregy made his first start for the Triumph, helping earn a point in front of the home crowd.

"It was definitely great. I was off for three and a half months, and it was great to be back in the lineup. I'm glad I got some minutes under my belt, and I look forward to the next game," Bouregy said.

Greenville looked dangerous early and nearly opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Lucas Meek struck a shot from outside the penalty area that crashed off the crossbar. Just one minute later, Meek earned a free kick just outside the 18-yard box after being brought down but Sarasota's goalkeeper, Alex Sutton made the save to keep the match scoreless.

The Triumph continued to create opportunities through set pieces, earning dangerous free kicks in the fifth, 20th, and 53rd minutes, but were unable to find the breakthrough. Meek remained a constant threat throughout the night, repeatedly creating space in the attacking third.

Head Coach Dave Dixon praised Meek's ability to generate chances while emphasizing the need to capitalize on those opportunities.

"Lucas did the same thing in New York with the Cosmos. He has this uncanny ability to create separation and opportunities, and we need to be a little bit sharper in those moments and figure out how to capitalize a bit more," said Dixon.

Defensively, Greenville stood strong throughout the evening. Goalkeeper Amal Knight came up with back-to-back saves in the 25th and 26th minutes to deny Sarasota's best chances of the first half. Just before halftime, Brandon Fricke made a crucial sliding tackle in the 41st minute to break up another dangerous attack and preserve the clean sheet heading into the break.

Following a hydration break midway through the first half, the teams entered halftime tied 0-0 after four minutes of stoppage time.

Greenville continued to press after the restart, with Meek again testing the Sarasota defense. His effort in the 62nd minute drifted just wide as the Triumph searched for the opening goal.

Dixon turned to his bench in the second half, bringing on Rodrigo Robles and Ivan Agyaakwah in the 63rd minute before introducing Azad Liadi and Muba Nour in the 72nd minute.

Despite both sides pushing for a late winner, neither team could find the decisive goal as the match finished in a scoreless draw.

The shutout marked Greenville's second consecutive clean sheet, something Knight said reflects the work the team has put in defensively.

"It feels good to have back-to-back clean sheets. I have been working hard at it, and you could feel it during the first half of the season. To come into the beginning of the second half of the season and get back-to-back clean sheets feels good. Defensively, I think we've been doing well, and we just have to keep it up. We've got to stay focused for the entirety of the 90 minutes, and we just have to keep going," Knight said.

Greenville Triumph return to cup action on Saturday, July 11, to take on the Richmond Kickers in the Prinx Tires USL Cup as they celebrate United for 250 under the fireworks at GE Vernova Park.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 8, 2026

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