Athletic Club Boise to Honor Military Service and Families During Nationally Broadcast July 2 Home Match

Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise News Release







BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise will recognize the service and sacrifices of Idaho's military community during its July 2 match against One Knoxville SC at Athletic Club Boise Stadium. The club's Fourth of July celebration will include an invitation-only youth soccer clinic for military families, recognition of Community Impact STAR Bruce Wong, an Idaho Air National Guard flyover and additional in-stadium programming honoring service members and their families.

The match will kick off at Athletic Club Boise Stadium at 7:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Youth Soccer Clinic for Idaho National Guard Families

In partnership with the Idaho National Guard Airman & Family Readiness Program, Athletic Club Boise will host an invitation-only youth soccer clinic on Wednesday, July 1 for children and family members of Idaho National Guard service members.

The two-hour clinic, led by Athletic Club Boise staff and featuring player appearances, will introduce participants to soccer through age-appropriate drills, small-sided games and player interaction while emphasizing teamwork, confidence and physical activity.

"We are grateful for the tremendous valor and unwavering service the men and women of the Idaho National Guard provide to our nation," said Athletic Club Boise Director of Community Enrichment Jeff Matsushita. "They represent Idaho with courage, sacrifice, and selfless service every day. It is an honor to welcome their families to AC Boise Stadium for a unique soccer experience. At AC Boise, our goal is to win matches, but our purpose is to build connections, create lasting memories, and serve the Treasure Valley community. We're proud to share that purpose with the families who sacrifice alongside those who serve."

Community Impact STAR

Athletic Club Boise will recognize retired U.S. Air Force Col. Bruce Wong as the club's Community Impact STAR and Purple Seat honoree during the July 2 match.

A retired Air Force colonel and longtime community leader, Wong is being recognized for his decades of service to the country and the Treasure Valley, including his leadership of Idaho Patriot Thunder, which raises funds to support military families through the Mountain Home Air Force Base and Idaho Guard and Reserve Family Support Fund.

"I look at this not as an individual thing," said Wong, "I look at this as representing not only a group and a culture, but an important way of life for all of us. I'm just a little piece of that, representing former and current military members, military families and people who think it's important to say thank you."

Fourth of July Programming

Athletic Club Boise's Fourth of July celebration will continue throughout the club's July 2 match against One Knoxville SC.

Prior to kickoff, the Idaho State Police Honor Guard will present colors and arms and Idaho State Police members will present the American flag during the national anthem. As the anthem concludes, the Idaho Air National Guard will conduct an A-10 flyover over Athletic Club Boise Stadium, traveling north to south. The flyover will be performed by Lt. Col. Nathan Green and Lt. Col. Ryan Brown, A-10 pilots with the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard.

Singing the National Anthem is Master Sergeant John Schwartzwolf. MSgt Schwartzwolf has served in the Air Force for 18 years at locations all over the world to include South Korea, Okinawa, Qatar and Spain. He originally served in law enforcement and security while on active duty, and currently serves full-time in the 224th Cyber Operations Squadron with the Idaho Air National Guard.

During halftime, the club will recognize Green and Brown for providing the flyover and thank them for their service to the nation and the Treasure Valley.

A limited number of tickets for the July 2 match are still available at tickets.acboise.com.







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