Luis Alvarez Named USL League One Player of the Month for June

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today that Charlotte Independence midfielder Luis Alvarez has been named the league's Player of the Month for June.

Alvarez was instrumental in Charlotte's perfect month, tallying five goals and one assist in four appearances. The Honduran opened June with a brace in a 5-1 road victory over FC Naples before finding the back of the net again in a 2-0 win over league-leading Union Omaha on June 10. He capped off the month with another two-goal, one-assist performance against FC Naples in USL Cup play, earning USL League One Player of the Week honors.

Alvarez tops the USL League One Golden Boot race with nine league goals, while his 13 goal contributions also lead the league. His outstanding form helped fuel Charlotte's club-record eight-match league winning streak and 13-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

"I'm very happy with the work I've been doing individually," shared Alvarez. "I have all the confidence a player needs to reach the level I'm at, and I'm also grateful for the trust of the coach and all my teammates."

After a critical USL Cup tie on Saturday in Charleston, Alvarez and the Independence return to American Legion Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 18, to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and tickets are available.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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