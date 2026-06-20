Pregame Preview: Sarasota Paradise at Corpus Christi FC

Published on June 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise look for back-to-back wins for the second time this season as they hit the road to face Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, June 20.

SETTING THE SCENE

Sarasota enters this matchup on the heels of a dominant 2-0 win at home against Union Omaha last Saturday that saw two different players score in the second half and their defense frustrate Omaha's attackers all game long. They now head to face a Corpus Christi team they defeated 2-1 back on April 22.

PARADISE EARN TOTW HONORS FOR WEEK 14/15

Two Paradise players, Anderson Rosa and Emiliano Terzaghi, were recognized by USL League One in their Team of the Week for Week 14/15.

Rosa was named the starting left back for his performances the previous week, which included a goal against Union Omaha to go along with four interceptions and five clearances in two matches against Omaha and AV Alta. This is Rosa's third straight week being honored with a spot in the starting XI.

Terzaghi, who was included as a bench honoree, scored the opening goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Union Omaha, his first goal in his first game with Sarasota while also providing the game sealing assist to Rosa to double the lead for the Paradise.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Chandler O'Dwyer, MF - O'Dwyer has been an anchor in the midfield, helping to create chances and completing nearly 80% of his passes during play. Facing a Corpus Christi team that has conceded 22 goals over its twelve matches played, keep an eye out for O'Dwyer to play a role in getting the ball to the final third.

KEYS TO VICTORY

Set Pieces - Look for the Paradise to increase their scoring opportunities on set pieces, while limiting them defensively. With three set piece goals this season, they look to increase that number on Saturday.

Win the Duels - Sarasota has won 48% of its duels throughout the season. To grab a second straight win, they'll need to maintain possession throughout and win as many duels as they can.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 20, 2026

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