Czech Goalkeeper Andreas Kokoska Signs with Charlotte Independence

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Andreas Kokoska.

Kokoska, 27, joins the Independence after spending time with South Carolina United. A native of Plzeň, Czechia, he played collegiately in the United States at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs from 2020-21 before finishing his career at William Carey University from 2022-24.

During his time with the Crusaders, Kokoska established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the conference, earning multiple SSAC First Team All-Conference and NAIA First Team All-East Region honors.

"Andreas provides strong depth for us in goal," shared Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "Though this is his first pro contract, he has a lot of experience as well as an upbeat mentality. Having worked with him over the last couple of years, we think highly of his goalkeeping qualities and believe he has the potential to develop further."

"I'm over the moon to have the opportunity to play for this coaching staff and alongside these players," expressed Kokoska. "I'm looking forward to giving back to this club!"







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