Charlotte Hosts Rival Richmond on Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will look to get back to winning ways against the Richmond Kickers Saturday night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, July 25

Time: 7:00 PM

Who: Richmond Kickers

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their County Kit.

Watch: ESPN+

Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night

Charlotte vs. Richmond

Saturday, July 25 | 7 PM | American Legion Memorial Stadium

Season Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 9-4-3 (3rd Place - 30 points)

Last Time Out: 3-0 loss at Spokane Velocity FC on July 22

Richmond Kickers

USL League One: 3-10-3 (16th Place - 12 points)

Last Time Out: 2-0 loss at Spokane Velocity FC on July 18

Jacks Look to Get Back in the Win Column

For the first time since April, the Independence have lost back-to-back matches. After losing their first home match of the season to Chattanooga last Saturday, shorthanded Charlotte fell to Spokane midweek 3-0. The Independence were without threats Joey Skinner, Enzo Martinez, and Christopher Jaime, while Luis Alvarez came off the bench as he works his way back to full fitness.

A Pro Debut for Jaylen Orr

After being signed on a 25-day contract just a day before the Spokane trip, Jaylen Orr came on as a substitute to make his first professional appearance. The youngster out of Gardner-Webb joined the first team after a strong season with Charlotte Independence's USL League Two team, helping the club reach the postseason. Orr played the final five minutes and will again be available for a home debut on Saturday night.

Another Meeting with the Kickers

Saturday night will be the 27th all-time meeting between the Independence and the Kickers - the most of any opponent in Independence history. Charlotte has taken the last five contests, including a Prinx Tires USL Cup battle earlier this saeson 2-1 in Virginia. Martinez scored both goals in the victory that set Charlotte on the foot within the group. The matchup this weekend will be the first of two in league play this season, as Charlotte will head back to Richmond on September 19.

Scouting Richmond

It has not been the season the Kickers envisioned. After a difficult 2025 campaign, Richmond has struggled to turn things around in 2026, going nine consecutive USL League One matches without a win. The prolonged run of poor form ultimately led to a change in management, with head coach Darren Sawatzky departing after seven seasons at the helm.

Finding the back of the net has been one of Richmond's biggest challenges. The Kickers have scored just 12 goals in league play, while Charlotte has tripled that output with 36. Joshua Kirkland has remained one of Richmond's primary attacking threats after scoring eight times last season, contributing three goals across all competitions in 2026.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 24, 2026

Charlotte Hosts Rival Richmond on Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night - Charlotte Independence

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