Shorthanded Independence Drops Three Points at Spokane Velocity, 3-0

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







SPOKANE, WA - The Charlotte Independence dropped their second straight match Wednesday night, falling 3-0 to Spokane Velocity in Washington.

After conceding four second-half goals against Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday, the Jacks were again undone after the break as Spokane scored all three of its goals in the second half. Charlotte entered the match shorthanded, missing Christopher Jaime and Joey Skinner while Luis Alvarez continued to work his way back to full fitness.

The first two chances for the Jacks came through Prince Saydee. The winger fired the first shot of the match in the 18th minute, forcing a save from Spokane goalkeeper Sean Lewis. Five minutes later, Saydee split two defenders before curling an effort that clipped the top of the crossbar.

Neither side generated another clear opportunity until first-half stoppage time. Mathis Guffroy received the ball in space 30 yards from goal, skipped past a defender and unleashed a left-footed rocket that forced a leaping save from Lewis.

Spokane quickly responded at the other end, but the Charlotte captain came to the rescue. Luis Gil cleverly dummied a pass into the path of Marky Hernandez, who struck first-time from inside the penalty area. Clay Dimick desperately slid in front of the effort to deny Spokane a late first-half opener and send the teams into the break scoreless.

Spokane was awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute. A back-post cross intended for Gil sailed over the playmaker's head, but contact from Fabrice Ngah sent him to the ground and the referee pointed to the spot. Gil stepped up a minute later and converted under Matt Levy to give Spokane the lead.

Suddenly in need of an equalizer, Charlotte increased the pressure going forward. Good ball movement in the 63rd minute opened space for Jon Bakero, who unleashed a thunderbolt that narrowly missed the top corner.

Looking to add more creativity to the attack, Head Coach Mike Jeffries turned to June's USL League One Player of the Month, Alvarez, who made his first appearance since June 24 after missing time due to injury.

Spokane found a crucial second goal in the 72nd minute. Joe Gallardo collected the ball in space at the edge of the area and blasted a low strike into the bottom corner, doubling the Velocity's advantage with less than 20 minutes remaining.

A milestone moment came in the 85th minute when newly signed Jaylen Orr entered the match for the Jacks, making his professional debut.

Three minutes later, however, the Velocity put the result beyond reach. Nil Vinyals found the same bottom corner as Gallardo, extending Spokane's advantage to three with two minutes remaining in regulation.

Charlotte searched for a consolation goal deep into stoppage time, and Bakero nearly provided it with a bending effort from 25 yards. Lewis produced another excellent save, getting his fingertips to the strike to preserve the clean sheet.

The loss marks Charlotte's second consecutive defeat, the first time the Independence have dropped back-to-back matches since April. The Jacks return home Saturday night to host Richmond Kickers for Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night.

POST-GAME SOUND

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the performance:

"I thought the game was very level and quite a good game. Both teams pushed. I actually thought maybe we had slightly better of the chances up until the penalty. Look, the penalty changes the game. I think that was frustrating for us, but we pushed pretty hard to get back in the game and got caught on a counter. They're a very, very good team. I thought once we went down a goal, the game became difficult for us, and we didn't quite manage it as well as we needed to. We weren't able to create chances, and they were able to sit a little bit deeper and counter against us. They caught us at that moment."

Jeffries on trying to respond after conceding the penalty:

"I felt like, mentality-wise, we actually tried to push ourselves and get through it. It's frustrating because obviously it's a hard, hot day. Everybody's worked very hard. Defensively, both teams had to do a lot of dirty running and chasing and so forth. We did the same and felt like we'd managed to play pretty well."







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