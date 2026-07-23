Cosmos Fall 3-0 to Westchester SC on the Road

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 3-0 to Westchester SC on Wednesday night in USL League One action. Westchester struck early in the seventh minute as Bobby Pierre opened the scoring, giving the hosts an early advantage. Despite conceding inside the opening 10 minutes, the Cosmos responded with composed possession and controlled 53 percent of the ball throughout the match. New York looked to create opportunities through the midfield combination of Philip Spengler and Nicholas Mendonca but were unable to find a breakthrough before halftime, trailing 1-0 at the break.

The Cosmos pushed forward in search of an equalizer during the second half, making several substitutions to inject fresh energy into the attack. Westchester, however, capitalized on its opportunities, with Kyle Evans doubling the lead in the 76th minute before Conor McGlynn added a third in the 83rd minute to seal the result. Despite finishing with more possession and completing 366 accurate passes, the Cosmos were unable to convert their chances against a disciplined Westchester defense as the hosts claimed all three points.

MATCH DETAILS

WESTCHESTER SC 3-0 NEW YORK COSMOS

WESTCHESTER SC (5-4-1): Marinelli; Pierre, Bouman, Jennings, Williams, Jimenez; Evans, McGlynn, Armas, Guezen; Mackic.

Subs: Powder, Timchenko, Diaz, Borra, Burko, Hammersley, S. Powder. Coach: Dave Carton.

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-3-3): Stephani; Holt, Chavez, Morabito, Cabrera; Spengler, Mendonca, Ljucovic; Bohui, Guenzatti, Zielonka.

Subs: Puentes, Galazzini, Jawneh, Milovanov, Garcia, Sidoel, Materazzi, Noecker. Coach: Corti.

Goals: 7 ¬Â² Pierre (WCH), 76 ¬Â² Evans (WCH), 83 ¬Â² McGlynn (WCH).

Bookings: 29 ¬Â² Cabrera (C), 67 ¬Â² Timchenko (WCH), 85 ¬Â² Chavez (C).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 53% - Westchester SC 47%

Shots: Cosmos 11 - Westchester SC 15

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Westchester SC 6

Saves: Cosmos 3 - Westchester SC 3

Fouls: Cosmos 15 - Westchester SC 14

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 366 - Westchester SC 310

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 82% - Westchester SC 78%

Tackles: Cosmos 13 - Westchester SC 12

Clearances: Cosmos 21 - Westchester SC 27

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 2 - Westchester SC 4







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