Cosmos Fall 2-1 to Athletic Club Boise at Home

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos fell 2-1 to Athletic Club Boise on Saturday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. The opening 45 minutes saw both sides battle for control in a tightly contested match with limited clear-cut opportunities. The Cosmos remained organized defensively and matched Boise's physicality throughout the first half, but neither team was able to break the deadlock before halftime. New York entered the break level after creating several attacking opportunities while limiting Boise to few chances in front of goal.

Athletic Club Boise took the lead early in the second half when Blake Bodily converted from the penalty spot in the 54th minute before Jake Crull doubled the visitors' advantage six minutes later. The Cosmos responded by introducing fresh legs throughout the second half, including Michael Chilaka, Augustine Puentes, Justin Milovanov, and Nick Zielonka, as they searched for a way back into the match. New York continued to push forward and was rewarded deep into stoppage time when Sebastián Guenzatti found the back of the net in the 90'+5 minute. Despite a late surge and finishing with more shots on target than Boise, the Cosmos were unable to find an equalizer as the visitors held on for the 2-1 victory.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 1-2 ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-2-3-1): Stephani; Holt, Chavez, Noecker, Morabito; Ljucovic, Mendonca; Marsh, Spengler, Jawneh; Guenzatti.

Subs: Chilaka, Puentes, Milovanov, Zielonka, Materazzi, Galazzini, Garcia. Coach: Corti.

ATHLETIC CLUB BOISE (3-5-2): Kliever; Crull, Dengler, Yaro; Moon, Gasso, Maysaka, Moshobane, Ricketts; Bodily, Amang.

Subs: Barea, Kostyshyn, Adams, Yehya, Ndiaye, Andema, Oyler. Coach: Leigh Veidman.

Goals: 54 ¬Â² Bodily (pen.) (BOI), 60 ¬Â² Crull (BOI), 90'+5 Guenzatti (C).

Bookings: 23 ¬Â² Marsh (C), 52 ¬Â² Chavez (C), 74 ¬Â² Gasso (BOI).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 46.6% - Athletic Club Boise 53.4%

Shots: Cosmos 12 - Athletic Club Boise 9

Shots on Target: Cosmos 5 - Athletic Club Boise 3

Corners: Cosmos 1 - Athletic Club Boise 3

Saves: Cosmos 1 - Athletic Club Boise 4

Fouls: Cosmos 15 - Athletic Club Boise 13

Yellow Cards: Cosmos 2 - Athletic Club Boise 1







United Soccer League One Stories from July 25, 2026

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