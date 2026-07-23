New York Cosmos Sign Defender Michael Chilaka

Published on July 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos have signed defender Michael Chilaka, adding an experienced center back with a proven track record in both the United States and Israel.

Chilaka joins the Cosmos after competing in the USL Championship and USL League One, most recently with Forward Madison FC, where he played a key role in one of the league's strongest defensive units. During the 2024 season, he made 19 appearances, including 15 starts, helping Forward Madison record a league-high 11 clean sheets. His defensive consistency was complemented by an 89.9 percent passing accuracy, underscoring his ability to win possession and build play from the back.

Prior to his time in the United States, Chilaka began his professional career with Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa before earning a transfer to Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Tel Aviv. He gained valuable first-team experience through loan spells with Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam and Hapoel Umm al-Fahm, while also representing Israel at the U-17 international level.

Primarily deployed as a center back, Chilaka combines physicality, composure, and strong positional awareness. He is comfortable defending in one-on-one situations, organizing the back line, winning aerial duels, and initiating attacks with accurate distribution from deep.

"Michael Chilaka has a lot of experience in USL and abroad," said Cosmos Head Coach Davide Corti. "We like the way he defends, especially one-on-one, and he's a reliable passer out of the back."

Cosmos head of soccer, Giuseppe Rossi, believes Chilaka is another important addition as the club continues strengthening its roster for the second half of the season.

"We've made a few moves over the last few weeks that have strengthened the roster from top to bottom," Rossi said. "We have more depth and more pieces to fit the way we want to play. Michael adds to that, and we expect him to be a leader on and off the field."

Rossi also believes the club is well-positioned for a strong finish as key players continue returning to the lineup.

"We've had a lot of injuries and some bad luck," Rossi said. "We're starting to get ourselves to full strength, and I expect us to finish the season strong."







United Soccer League One Stories from July 23, 2026

New York Cosmos Sign Defender Michael Chilaka - New York Cosmos

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