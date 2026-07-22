New York Cosmos Celebrate Peruvian Heritage Night

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







On July 25, the New York Cosmos will host Peruvian Heritage Night at Hinchliffe Stadium, celebrating the vibrant and deeply rooted Peruvian community in Paterson, New Jersey, home to one of the largest Peruvian populations in the United States.

Paterson's Peruvian community began to grow steadily during the 1980s and 1990s, as immigrants were drawn to the city by affordable housing compared to New York City, convenient access to jobs, and an established network of family and friends who helped them settle. Over the decades, the community has become an integral part of the city's cultural identity.

Paterson is home to a neighborhood often referred to as "Little Lima," or "Peru Square" the largest Peruvian community outside of South America, with nearly 30,000 Peruvians calling the city home. Along Market Street, visitors can find Peruvian restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, and small businesses that showcase the country's rich culture. Each year, Passaic County honors the community with its annual Peruvian Parade and Independence Day celebration, which will take place on July 26 at 9 a.m.

Soccer is an important part of everyday life in Peru, serving as a shared passion that connects people across generations. The Peruvian national team is known as "La Blanquirroja" for its iconic white jersey with a red sash. The team remains a source of immense national pride, particularly following its return to the FIFA World Cup in 2018 after a 36-year absence. Peruvian supporters are known worldwide for their passion, often traveling internationally to cheer on their national team. Clubs such as Universitario de Deportes, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, FBC Melgar, and Cienciano also boast loyal and passionate fan bases.

That passion for the sport extends far beyond Peru's borders and has found a home in Paterson. Soccer continues to serve as a meaningful way for friends and families to celebrate their heritage and stay connected to their culture. Peruvian Heritage Night honors that connection while showcasing the country's rich traditions and vibrant community.

The celebration begins with an international friendly between legendary Peruvian club Universitario Femenino and NJ Alliance FC at Hinchliffe Stadium at 3 p.m. Following the match, fans can enjoy a pregame Fan Festival beginning at 5 p.m., featuring cultural activities, live music, and an Afro-Peruvian halftime performance. The festivities conclude with the Cosmos taking on AC Boise at 7 p.m.

By hosting Peruvian Heritage Night, the Cosmos are honoring one of Paterson's most influential communities while reinforcing their commitment to being more than just a soccer club. The event brings together culture, community, and the beautiful game in a celebration of the city's diverse heritage.







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