Meet Cosmos Legends and Current Players at Tonight's Cosmos and the Cup Reception

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







Fans and members of the media are invited to join the New York Cosmos tonight for a special public reception celebrating Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory, an exhibition showcasing the club's extraordinary connection to the FIFA World Cup™.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m. inside the Charles J. Muth Museum at Hinchliffe Stadium, the free event offers a unique opportunity to meet current Cosmos players alongside club legends Vladislav "Bogi" Bogićević, Alecko Eskandarian and Jan Birkenmeier. Guests will have the chance to explore the exhibition, hear stories from players who helped shape the club's history, and celebrate one of the most internationally influential clubs in American soccer.

As the New York and New Jersey region prepares to host the FIFA World Cup™ Final, the reception highlights the Cosmos' remarkable place in World Cup history. Throughout the club's storied legacy, 24 Cosmos players representing 16 countries have competed in the FIFA World Cup™, including global icons Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto Torres. Collectively, Cosmos players have captured five FIFA World Cup™ titles, making the club one of the most internationally recognized names in the sport.

The exhibition brings that legacy to life through rare artifacts, historic photographs, memorabilia, original artwork and interactive displays that tell the stories of the players who represented both the Cosmos and their countries on soccer's biggest stage. Visitors can also view three original works by Italian artist Lorenzo Mortet inspired by Pelé and the Cosmos' global influence while exploring how the sport intersects with history, geography, immigration and culture.

In addition to current players and Cosmos legends, the reception is expected to feature Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh, elected officials, New York Cosmos ownership and leadership, museum representatives and community leaders.

Members of the media will have opportunities to interview current Cosmos players, club legends, elected officials and museum representatives, while also capturing photo and video throughout the evening.

Event Information

What: Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory Reception

When: Thursday, July 16, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Where:

Charles J. Muth Museum at Hinchliffe Stadium

Paterson, New Jersey

The reception is free and open to the public.

Members of the media planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP in advance to coordinate interview opportunities with current players and Cosmos legends.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 16, 2026

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