Velocity FC to Host Charlotte Independence in First Home Match Since July 1st

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - The Lads will return to One Spokane Stadium this Wednesday for its Rodeo Night, with Charlotte coming to town. It will be a revenge opportunity for Spokane, who lost to the Independence earlier this season in a 0-4 blowout in Charlotte.

Rodeo Night

Velocity FC's Rodeo Night will feature plenty of western themed activities for everyone to enjoy on the concourse. In addition, the first 250 fans to enter the gates will receive a Velocity mini cowbell to ring throughout the match!

League One Standings

Spokane enters the midweek tilt in eighth place in League One standings and four points behind Charlotte. The Independence is third in league standings and three points behind One Knoxville SC, who is at the top of the table.

Velocity FC is coming off a 2-0 win last Saturday against Richmond, while Charlotte is looking to rebound from a 2-4 loss against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Key Players

Charlotte midfielder Luis Álvarez is the reigning Player of the Month and leads all League One players in goals scored with nine. On defense, Independence goalkeeper Matt Levy is second in saves with 51.

Spokane forward Medgy Alexandre leads Velocity FC in shots on target with 11 and is second in goals scored with two, making himself one of the team's focal points offensively.

Defensively, Spokane goalkeeper Sean Lewis is coming off a clean sheet last Saturday against Richmond and will need to have another strong performance against a Charlotte side that leads the league in goals scored with 36.

Match Info

Wednesday's Rodeo Night match against Charlotte will kickoff at 6 PM PT and will air on SWX and ESPN+. This will be a can't-miss match between two sides currently in playoff position, so get your tickets now and support the Lads as they continue their third season in League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

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