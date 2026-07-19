Cosmos Earn Point in Scoreless Draw against Corpus Christi FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The New York Cosmos played to a 0-0 draw against Corpus Christi FC on Saturday night at Hinchliffe Stadium. The visitors controlled possession for much of the match, but the Cosmos remained disciplined defensively and limited Corpus Christi to just two shots on target. Goalkeeper Tristan Stephani recorded a clean sheet with two saves, while the back line stood strong throughout the 90 minutes to frustrate the visitors' attack. New York created several quality chances of its own, outshooting Corpus Christi on target 3-2, but neither side was able to find the breakthrough before halftime.

The Cosmos continued to push for a winner after the break, generating dangerous opportunities through Ajmeer Spengler and Chevone Marsh while maintaining a compact defensive shape. Head coach Davide Corti turned to his bench in the second half, introducing Frankie Ljucovic, Nick Zielonka, and Augustine Puentes to provide fresh legs as New York searched for the decisive goal. Despite sustained pressure in the closing stages and another solid defensive performance, the Cosmos were unable to beat Corpus Christi goalkeeper James Talbot as the two sides shared the points in a scoreless draw.

MATCH DETAILS

NEW YORK COSMOS 0-0 CORPUS CHRISTI FC

NEW YORK COSMOS (4-1-4-1): Stephani; Holt, Chavez, Morabito, Cabrera; Sidoel; Bohui, Mendonca, Spengler, Marsh; Guenzatti.

Subs: Ljucovic, Zielonka, Puentes, Materazzi, Jawneh, Milovanov, Garcia. Coach: Corti.

CORPUS CHRISTI FC (4-1-4-1): Talbot; Roscoe, Kearney, Gomez, Bowen; Kwakwa; Booth, Medina, Abeal, Keegan; Ferrín.

Subs: Cerritos, Mariona, Dietrich, McCready, Infuso, Thomas, Ritondale. Coach: Steve Morris.

Bookings: 4 ¬Â² Abeal (CCFC), 20 ¬Â² Marsh (C), 61 ¬Â² Medina (CCFC).

Match Stats:

Possession: Cosmos 44% - Corpus Christi FC 56%

Shots: Cosmos 10 - Corpus Christi FC 7

Shots on Target: Cosmos 3 - Corpus Christi FC 2

Saves: Cosmos 2 - Corpus Christi FC 3

Fouls: Cosmos 12 - Corpus Christi FC 11

Accurate Passes: Cosmos 295 - Corpus Christi FC 386

Pass Accuracy: Cosmos 84% - Corpus Christi FC 87%

Tackles: Cosmos 11 - Corpus Christi FC 6

Clearances: Cosmos 18 - Corpus Christi FC 23

Blocked Shots: Cosmos 2 - Corpus Christi FC 5







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

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