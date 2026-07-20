Cosmos Return to Regional Rivalry with Westchester SC

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







A growing regional rivalry takes center stage on Wednesday night as the Cosmos travel to face Westchester SC at The Stadium at Memorial Field. The match marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season, but their first in USL League One play. The previous encounter came in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, where the Cosmos earned a dramatic 3-2 victory. Now, with league points on the line, the rivalry enters a new chapter.

The last meeting proved to be one of the Cosmos' most memorable performances of the season. In a match that remained level deep into stoppage time, Christian Koffi delivered the dramatic winner to secure all three points. With the first matchup decided in the closing moments, Wednesday's contest promises to be another tightly contested battle.

The Cosmos enter the match encouraged by their recent performances. The club earned an important home victory before battling Portland Hearts of Pine to a draw in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, ultimately falling in the penalty shootout. Most recently, the Cosmos played to a scoreless draw against Corpus Christi FC, continuing to demonstrate defensive discipline while searching for the breakthrough in the attacking third.

Another storyline to watch is the continued integration of the Cosmos' newest additions. As the club strengthens its roster for the second half of the season, recent signing Frankie Ljucovic made his debut against Corpus Christi FC, giving supporters their first look at one of the club's newest attacking options. With each match, the new additions continue to build chemistry alongside the existing squad, providing added depth as the Cosmos push through the remainder of the season.

Although Prinx Tires USL Cup play has concluded, Wednesday's matchup carries even greater importance as both clubs shift their full attention to USL League One. Every point becomes increasingly valuable as the season enters its final stretch, making this latest chapter in the rivalry another meaningful test for both sides.

Kickoff is set for Wednesday, July 22, at 7:00 PM ET at The Stadium at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon, New York. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2026

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