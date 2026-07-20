Sarasota Paradise Youth Academy Secures League Placements for Inaugural Season

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota Paradise has reached another major milestone in the development of its Pathway to Pro Academy after securing acceptance to league competition for the club's inaugural season.

The academy's U8-U12 teams will compete in the West Florida Premier League (WFPL), while its U13-U19 teams have been accepted into National 1 (N1) for the 2026-27 campaign. For a first-year academy, these represent the highest competitive placements available, ensuring every age group begins its inaugural season competing at the highest level possible.

The WFPL, operated by Florida Club Leagues, provides the highest standard of regional competition across Florida's Gulf Coast, allowing young players to compete consistently against the area's strongest clubs while minimizing unnecessary travel.

National 1, a new platform for 2026-27 which sits above the WFPL within the Florida Club Leagues structure, represents one of the country's premier elite youth competitions, bringing together top clubs through a nationally connected framework that enhances player development, talent identification, and progression opportunities.

Together, the league placements provide Sarasota Paradise youth players with an elite competitive environment throughout every stage of the club's development pathway, reinforcing the organization's commitment to creating one of the nation's premier youth soccer programs.

"This is a very proud moment for our young club," said Mika Elovaara, Technical Director and First Team Head Coach of Sarasota Paradise. "From the very beginning, we have expressed our priority to be an important part of our community, and providing high-level youth programming is a crucial aspect of that objective. We are the first professional club on the west coast of Florida with a full pathway from U8 to pro, and we look forward to providing an inspirational and progressive daily environment for our players.

"There are a lot of youth clubs in our area who have been doing a great job for years. Competing in WFPL and N1 will be a perfect first step in our inaugural academy season, as we establish ourselves among the already competitive and passionate youth soccer landscape in our region and build a strong and sustainable foundation for player development in Paradise."

Ross Hopkins, Junior Academy Director and U13 Head Coach, said: "This isn't a short-term project. We're building something that we believe will define youth player development in our region for years to come. Success won't simply be measured by trophies or league tables, but by the number of young players we help become better players, better teammates, and better people. We want to create an environment where our players strive for more because they can actually see the professional pathway in front of them."

Megan Hopkins, Academy Administrator and U10 Head Coach, said: "It's so exciting to be part of this inaugural season and help build an academy founded on player development and community. We are creating an environment where athletes are inspired to grow in every element both on and off the pitch. This is the start of a lasting legacy that will positively impact players and families for years to come."

The Sarasota Paradise Pathway to Pro Academy launches this fall with teams from U8 through U19, providing a fully integrated player development pathway that connects youth soccer with the club's pre-professional USL Academy team and USL League One professional team.

The 2026-27 coaching slate for Paradise Youth Academy will be announced soon, with several Sarasota Paradise professional players serving as assistant coaches to forge strong connections and inspirational mentorship for the Paradise youth players.

Through elite coaching, high-level competition, a clear methodology and a development model with vertical integration, the pathway with Paradise is designed to help players develop in a holistic environment and pursue their dreams and goals in the beautiful game.

For more information about the Sarasota Paradise Pathway to Pro Academy, visit sarasotaparadise.us/about-youth-academy.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2026

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