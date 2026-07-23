Fort Wayne Football Club's 3rd Annual Open Futsal Day at Packard Park Attracts 250 Kids
Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Fort Wayne FC News Release
Fort Wayne Football Club and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation held their third annual Open Futsal Day at Packard Park's Beasley Courts on Wednesday. Approximately 250 kids participated in the free event, which included the opportunity to learn and play futsal, get free food and gifts, and enjoy music and other games.
Twelve members of the Fort Wayne FC staff, including head coach Mike Avery, were in attendance and assisted by area soccer coaches Todd Gilpin, Sean Black and Peter Daining, making this very much a community event.
This event couldn't have happened without the support of Parkview Sports Medicine and Ortho NorthEast, who donated gifts for the kids; Capelli Sport, which donated pinnies and balls; and American Kolache and Beer Barrel Pizza, who provided lunch.
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