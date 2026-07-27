Lorenzo Mortet Brings Pelé's Legacy to Life Through Art at Cosmos and the Cup

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







When visitors step into Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory at the Charles J. Muth Museum, they are greeted by more than historic jerseys, memorabilia, and stories from the FIFA World Cup. They are also welcomed by a collection of original paintings from Italian artist Lorenzo Mortet, whose work captures the spirit, passion, and legacy of one of soccer's greatest icons, Pelé.

Mortet, a sixth-generation artist from one of Italy's oldest artistic families, has built a career rooted in tradition while bringing a contemporary perspective to his work. A graduate of the Confalonieri De Chirico Art School in Rome, his artistic journey has been shaped by both family history and a lifelong connection to the world's game.

That connection became deeply personal through his father, Dante Mortet, who created the unique bronze sculptures of Pelé's feet. Through this relationship, Lorenzo had the opportunity to know Pelé personally, an experience that left a lasting impact on both his life and his art.

Inspired by a personal message from the Brazilian legend, Mortet created a painting honoring Pelé that was exhibited in Miami in 2024. The work blended football, memory, and artistic expression, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

Now, that journey has come full circle.

As part of the Cosmos and the Cup exhibition, the Cosmos invited Mortet to create a new series of original paintings celebrating the club's legendary history and its enduring connection to Pelé. Displayed throughout the exhibition, the artwork adds a unique artistic dimension to the museum experience, complementing the historic artifacts while offering visitors a fresh interpretation of one of soccer's most iconic stories.

For Mortet, the opportunity carries deep personal meaning.

"I would like to thank the New York Cosmos for giving me the opportunity to create these paintings for such a historic team and for a player as important as Pelé, whom I had the honor to know and who deeply inspired me," said Mortet.

"The Cosmos and the artworks created for them are only the beginning of an artistic dream that I hope will always be filled with colors, passion, and emotions - just like the unforgettable goals of Pelé and the magic of the Cosmos."

His work reflects more than individual moments in soccer history. It captures the emotion, movement, and cultural significance that made the Cosmos a global phenomenon and helped inspire generations of players and supporters around the world.

The exhibition explores the club's unique connection to the FIFA World Cup through the 24 Cosmos players who represented 16 different nations on soccer's biggest stage. Mortet's paintings serve as a visual bridge between that remarkable history and the enduring legacy of Pelé, whose arrival with the Cosmos forever changed the sport in the United States.

Visitors to Cosmos and the Cup: Local Legends - Global Glory can experience Mortet's original artwork alongside historic memorabilia, immersive exhibits, and stories celebrating one of the most influential clubs in soccer history.

The exhibition is open through July 31 at the Charles J. Muth Museum at Hinchliffe Stadium and is free to the public.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2026

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