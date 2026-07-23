Hearts Strike First But Fall 2-1 to Union Omaha

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Hearts of Pine came up just short in a hard-fought 2-1 loss to Union Omaha on a beautiful Wednesday evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium. In front of 6,239 supporters, Portland struck first but could not overcome two first-half Omaha goals despite controlling long stretches of the second half and creating several dangerous late opportunities.

Portland wasted little time finding the breakthrough. In the 10th minute, Diego Gonzalez continued his strong run of form, finishing off a quick attacking sequence after a turnover high up the field. Camara quickly found Gonzalez inside the penalty area with a one-touch pass, and Gonzalez calmly took a touch before slotting his shot past the Omaha goalkeeper to give Hearts an early 1-0 advantage.

The lead, however, proved short-lived.

Union Omaha responded in the 16th minute after working the ball down the flank before sending a cross into the box that found an open runner for the equalizer. The visitors continued to pressure Portland's back line throughout the opening half, creating several quality chances while forcing Hunter Morse into multiple saves to keep the match level.

Morse was sharp throughout the first half, confidently coming off his line to claim crosses and making several key stops as Omaha continued to test the Hearts defense.

The visitors eventually found the go-ahead goal in the 33rd minute. After sustained pressure around Portland's penalty area, Omaha recovered possession following an initial opportunity and fired a low shot through traffic that found the back of the net to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Despite trailing, Hearts nearly found an equalizer just before the break. JT Kamara raced onto a counterattack in stoppage time, beat his defender with a clever touch, and struck the near post with a shot that came inches away from leveling the match before halftime.

The second half belonged largely to Portland.

"When things have been hard and they've been hard," said head coach Bobby Murphy. "I told them at halftime that I feel for them. Every turn it feels like they've got their teeth kicked in. You just have to keep getting off the mat, go find a way to make something good happen, and not look for something bad."

Hearts came out with renewed energy, pushing numbers forward and spending much of the opening 20 minutes in Omaha's defensive third. Portland generated a steady stream of chances through dangerous crosses, quick passing combinations, and set pieces, forcing Omaha's defense to withstand wave after wave of pressure.

Kamara remained at the center of much of the attack, narrowly missing on multiple opportunities, while Ollie Wright created chances down the right flank and continued to pressure Omaha's back line with relentless runs.

Portland's strongest spell came midway through the second half as the home side controlled possession and repeatedly worked the ball into dangerous areas. Several promising attacks ended with shots blocked inside the box or narrowly missing the target, while Omaha's goalkeeper was called upon to make multiple saves to preserve the lead.

"I give the guys a lot of credit for the second half," said Murphy. "They pushed the game and created some chances. Doing that, you're going to give up some at the other end, but we minimized them for the most part."

As the match entered its final stages, the energy inside Fitzpatrick Stadium never faded.

The Dirigo Union continued to drive the atmosphere with nonstop chants, drums, and trumpets, urging Hearts forward with every attack. Even as time ticked away, Portland continued pressing for an equalizer, creating dangerous opportunities off throw-ins, corner kicks, and late free kicks.

One final opportunity came in the closing minutes when Hearts earned a corner after sustained pressure inside Omaha's defensive third. The delivery bounced dangerously through the penalty area before eventually being cleared away, allowing the visitors to survive one last scare.

At the other end, Morse delivered another outstanding save late in regulation, reacting quickly to deny a point-blank effort after Omaha worked the ball across the face of goal, keeping Portland within striking distance until the final whistle.

"They're a good side, 100%," said Ollie Wright. "We felt like we had a game plan to combat them, but we gave away a couple of sloppy goals in the first half, which we're disappointed with. When you're behind a goal, you're always chasing it, and it's difficult because they can waste time, they can put bodies behind the ball, so it makes it a little bit harder."

For Hearts, the result was disappointing, but the second-half performance offered encouraging signs. After falling behind before halftime, Portland responded with urgency, creating significantly more attacking opportunities while refusing to let the match slip away. Although the equalizer never came, Hearts showed resilience, energy, and belief throughout the final 45 minutes in front of another passionate home crowd.

"Sometimes these games come down to exact moments," said Matteo Kidd, who entered the match at halftime for Michel Poon-Angeron. "You're trusting another guy, but sometimes you need to step up and take that role upon yourself. You need to score the goal. You need to put the team in front."

"Obviously, it's been a little bit up and down so far this season," Wright said. "But we're still confident that we've got the right group and that we can make the playoffs, which is obviously our goal. One loss isn't going to change how we feel about ourselves. It's just one of those things we've got to take on the chin."

Up Next: Hearts will enter into a week of heavy play with two friendlies against Sarasota Paradise before facing-off against Greenville Triumph on the road August 1st.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.