Independence Travel Cross-Country for Midweek Date with Spokane Velocity

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence travel west for a Wednesday night clash with Spokane Velocity FC. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 9:00 PM

Who: Spokane Velocity FC

Where: ONE Spokane Stadium (Spokane, WA)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their away Liberty Kit.

Watch: ESPN+

Season Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 9-3-3 (3rd Place - 30 points)

Last Time Out: 4-2 loss vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves on July 18

Spokane Velocity FC

USL League One: 8-6-2 (8th Place - 26 points)

Last Time Out: 2-0 win at Richmond Kickers on July 18

Independence's Historic Unbeaten Run Ends at 14

A club-record 14 matches in all competitions came to end Saturday night as the Independence fell to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 4-2. The run began back on May 6, with a victory against AC Boise and spanned to July 18. Along the way, the Jacks set a new club record winning streak within league play, winning eight games in a row before drawing AV Alta on July 5. The 14-game unbeaten run eclipsed the previous record of 12 set by the 2015 and 2017 squads.

Season Sweep of Spokane?

The Jacks will be hunting to take all six points of the season series with Spokane Wednesday night. Charlotte blasted Spokane 4-0 in the club's home opener behind goals from Luis Alvarez, Javen Romero, and Miles Lyons. The Independence have won three of the five all-time meetings between the two sides.

Scouting Spokane

After a fantastic start to the season, Spokane has fallen back down to earth as the year has progressed, resting now just above the playoff line. Spokane is 2-3-0 in their last five league matches, but will look to ride the momentum of Saturday's win over Richmond back onto home soil - where the Velocity have been spectacular. Spokane have yet to lose a contest at ONE Spokane Stadium in USL League One this season, tying Union Omaha for the most home wins so far (7).

It's been a collaborative attacking effort, with goals being shared across the team. Forward Neco Brett has been the one drawing attention as of late, winning the Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round last week and helping Spokane join Charlotte in the USL Cup Knockout Round.

Ever present since the club's inception, Luis Gil is a primary playmaker for the Velocity. The 32-year-old midfielder has two goals this season, after scoring 14 last year.

Defender Nick Spielman joined Spokane this season after spending the previous three seasons with the Independence.

NEXT HOME MATCH

Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night

Charlotte vs. Richmond

Saturday, July 25 | 7 PM | American Legion Memorial Stadium







United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026

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