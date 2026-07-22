Independence Work USL2 Pipeline, Sign Midfielder Jaylen Orr

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has signed midfielder Jaylen Orr to a 25-day contract.

Orr, 22, joins the Jacks after a strong season with Charlotte Independence's USL League Two side. He earns his first professional contract after logging 840 minutes and helping lead the Independence to the USL League Two Playoffs.

"Jaylen has all the qualities needed to take the next step in his career," shared USL2 Head Coach Nick Fusco. "His mentality sets him apart, he's a relentless worker who approaches every training session and match with professionalism and a desire to improve. On the field, his versatility and technical ability allow him to excel in multiple positions and adapt to different systems of play. He's a gifted player with an outstanding work ethic, and I have no doubt those qualities will continue to help him thrive as he takes the next step in his career."

Orr joined the USL League Two squad following an impressive four-year career at Gardner-Webb University. The Gastonia, N.C., native scored 13 goals in 56 career appearances and helped Gardner-Webb reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024. Prior to his collegiate career, Orr developed with the Charlotte Independence Academy and attended Gaston Christian School.

"I'm super grateful and blessed to be able to get the opportunity to sign my first professional contract here in Charlotte," expressed Orr. "It has always been a dream of mine since joining the academy to sign for the first team. I can't wait to help the team continue to win games and chase trophies.

Orr will be available for selection for Wednesday night's match at Spokane Velocity FC.

NEXT HOME MATCH

Clay Dimick Bobblehead Night

Charlotte vs. Richmond

Saturday, July 25 | 7 PM | American Legion Memorial Stadium







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