Youth Academy Welcomes Brandon Wachholz as Youth Club General Manager

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC and Rally Madison FC Youth Academies are excited to announce Brandon Wachholz as Youth Club General Manager. Wachholz joins the academy with an extensive background in coaching, club leadership and player development.

Wachholz currently serves as the head women's soccer coach at Beloit College, where he has coached at the collegiate level for the past four years. Wachholz spent six years with the Madison 56ers, working extensively with high school-aged players and helping guide many student-athletes to collegiate soccer opportunities. During his time with the 56ers, he also served as assistant director of coaching and played an instrumental role in the growth and organization of the club's tournament operations. He is entering his 13th year of coaching and holds a U.S. Soccer National B License.

As Youth Club General Manager, Wachholz will oversee many of the academy's day-to-day operations, including scheduling, tournament operations, facilities and clubwide administrative initiatives, while strengthening the overall experience for players, families, coaches and partner clubs. Wachholz will also serve as head coach of the U15 Boys Elite Academy Team.

"I am incredibly excited to step into this role with Forward Madison FC and Rally Madison FC to help lead the continued growth of the Youth Academy," Wachholz said. "As the academy enters its second year with strong momentum, my goal is to continue elevating the program by strengthening communication, raising standards across all areas, deepening connections within the community and enhancing the overall experience for every player and family involved."

Wachholz's leadership, organizational experience and passion for player development make him an outstanding addition to the academy. His appointment reflects the club's ongoing commitment to investing in exceptional people who will positively impact the experience of every player while helping shape the future of soccer in the Madison community.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Brandon to the Forward Madison FC and Rally Madison FC Youth Academy," said Aaron Hohlbein, academy director. "First and foremost, Brandon is a top-notch person whose character and values align with the culture we're building. Beyond that, he brings tremendous experience and expertise within the youth soccer landscape.

"His organizational leadership, coaching ability and commitment to player development will have an immediate impact on our club. As we continue to grow, Brandon's addition is another important step toward our vision of creating one of the premier player development pathways in the region. We're excited for our players, families, coaches and partner clubs to benefit from his leadership for years to come."







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