McLeod Garners USL1 Team of the Week Honors

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - It was a busy week for Scott McLeod. Not only did the One Knoxville SC defender receive his first start in USL League One play this season, he ended up playing the full 90 minutes in both of his club's matches last week and, to top it all off, scored his first goal of 2026. The hectic schedule paid off for McLeod who, on Tuesday, was named to the USL1 Week 19/20 Team of the Week.

The 23-year-old center back was a surprise inclusion in Ian Fuller's starting XI last Wednesday against Fort Wayne FC. But McLeod showed exactly why the One Knox SC Head Coach had faith in the decision, opening the second half by heading a Teddy Baker corner kick into the back of the net for the opening goal in what would become a 2-1 win for his club.

It not only was McLeod's first score of 2026, but his first in two seasons in USL1 play. His only other professional goal occurred in the last year's Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, scoring in a 3-0 First Round win over Appalachian FC.

The performance against Fort Wayne was enough for McLeod to earn a second consecutive start on the backline the following Saturday against AV Alta FC. Over the 180 minutes played, the Jamaican defender combined for 10 clearances and a pair of interceptions while winning both of his tackles.

The Team of the Week selection is the first of McLeod's young career and he joins a long list of One Knox teammates that have also earned the honors so far in 2026.

Baker and defender Finn McRobb were picked the last two times for Week 17/18 and 16, while forward Kyle Linhares also earned a selection in Week 16. Forwards Krioutchenkov and Babacar Diene were selected for Week 8/9 where Fuller also picked up his first Coach of the Week honors of the season. Diene, along with Linhares and John Murphy Jr. earned Week 7 honors, while goalkeeper Johan Garibay was tabbed in Week 6 and Week 5, along with forward Braudilio Rodrigues. Defender Jaheim Brown was selected to the Week 4 Team of the Week, as well as Week 1 along with Baker, Stavros Zarokostas, Murphy Jr. and Krioutchenkov who earned Player of the Week.

McLeod and One Knoxville SC currently are in first place in the USL1 standings and will look to hold on to that top spot when they travel to face in-state rivals Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday. The club returns to Covenant Health Park on August 8 when it hosts the Sarasota Paradise (tickets).

USL League One Team of the Week | Week 19/20

Goalkeeper - Sean Lewis, Spokane Velocity FC

Defenders - Kerfalla Toure, Forward Madison FC; Michael Rempel, Fort Wayne FC; Ibrahim Covi, Spokane Velocity FC

Midfielders - Sergio Ors Navarro, Union Omaha; Kyle Evans, Westchester SC; Pedro Hernandez, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC; Joey Skinner, Charlotte Independence

Forwards - Aaron Lombardi, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC; Ryan Carmicheal, Forward Madison FC; Thomas Amang, AC Boise

Bench - Hunter Morse, Portland Hearts of Pine; Camron Miller, Spokane Velocity FC, Scott McLeod, One Knoxville SC; Allen Gavilanes, Union Omaha; Adam Aoumaich, AV Alta FC; Roman Torres, Forward Madison FC; Lilian Ricol, Fort Wayne FC

Coach - Scott Mackenzie, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC







United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.