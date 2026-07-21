Richmond Kickers Sign Pacey Defender Harold Hanson

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed defender Harold Hanson, the club announced Tuesday.

A skilled athlete versed in several levels of professional soccer, Hanson joins Richmond after a stint with German club, SV Eintracht Nordhorn, scoring three goals across 14 appearances during the 2025-26 season. Before his time in Germany Hanson spent time with the Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) from 2024-25. Hanson's contributions allowed for the team to earn a postseason spot in the MASL playoffs, finishing the regular season with a 12-10 record.

Prior to his time in the MASL, the Ontario, California native spent the 2023-24 season with USL League One side Central Valley Fuego FC, making 21 appearances (nine starts). Hanson would score once during his time with the California-based side, netting a go-ahead goal in what would be a 5-4 victory against the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium on Oct. 14, 2023.

"I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the club and begin this new chapter with Richmond," said Hanson. "From the conversations I've had and the vision the club has, it felt like the right place for me to continue growing both as a player and as a person. I'm looking forward to giving everything I have for the badge, contributing to the team's success, and connecting with the fans and community."

Standing at 5-foot-9, Hanson joins a Kickers backline that now boasts eight players, including six newcomers.

Hanson also logged time with National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) side Albion San Diego in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring once in 19 appearances with the team. The goal came in the 69th minute of a matchup against Flower City Union that resulted in a 2-2 draw.

The bulk of the defender's early professional career was spent with Portland Timbers 2, the reserve squad for MLS club Portland Timbers, from 2017-20. In 78 appearances over four seasons, Hanson recorded five assists and scored twice. Two appearances at the MLS level - a 2-1 loss to Seattle Sounders FC and a 2-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC - gave the defender his first reps at the highest tier of United States professional soccer.

Hanson began his youth career with the FC Golden State Force in the United States Development Academy from 2016-17. The California native also featured in U-15, U-16 and U-18 squads for the United States Youth National Team.

Hanson and the Kickers continue their season as they travel to face USL1 side Charlotte Independence on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of July 17, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Axel Gallegos, Harold Hanson, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Matt Bolduc, Andrew Richman, Ali Sasankhah, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer, Zahir Vazquez







United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026

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