Kickers Find Opportunities, But Can't Convert in 2-0 Loss against Spokane Saturday

Published on July 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers endured a 2-0 home loss against Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday evening at City Stadium. Richmond had several looks across the 90 minutes but were ultimately unable to convert.

The Kickers faced defensive pressure early in Saturday's game, as starting goalkeeper James Sneddon confronted multiple opportunities from the Spokane offense in the opening minutes. The Kickers responded with chances of their own, to the tune of eight first half crosses, but they were left unanswered. A more active approach on offense in the second half led to a flurry of strong chances for Richmond in the final third, including a 66th-minute header by Andrew Richman that the Spokane goalkeeper just managed to brush aside.

Spokane Velocity FC was led by Ibrahim Covi, whose 30th-minute tap-in goal gave Spokane its 2-0 lead.

Breaking Down The Action

The first Kickers opportunity of the evening was sent into the box in the opening minutes, but the chance was corralled by the Spokane goalkeeper.

Spokane threatened with momentum in the 5th minute, but a team defensive effort thwarted the chance.

Spokane jumped to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, as a pass within the six-yard box eventually found its way into the back of the net.

Tarik Pannholzer took the first Kicker shot of the evening in the 14th minute, but the opportunity sailed right.

The Kickers continued to push in the 18th minute, but the cross was defended by Spokane.

Richmond found a corner in the 22nd minute, but the attempt was snagged out of the air by Spokane.

Spokane extended their lead in the 30th minute, as defender Ibrahim Covi tapped in a deflection to give the visiting squad a 2-0 lead.

Sneddon made a pair of clutch saves in the 35th minute, shutting the door on a Spokane chance with outstretched hands.

Two minutes of stoppage time were added to the first half.

The score was 2-0 at the half in favor of Spokane.

Owen O'Malley and Zahir Vazquez came in for Landon Johnson and Austin Amer at the start of the second half.

The 52nd minute saw Matt Bolduc place a shot on goal, but the Spokane goalkeeper made the stop.

Sneddon punched away a Spokane chance in the 59th minute.

Richman sent a header towards the net, but a diving stop from the goalkeeper denied the opportunity in the 66th minute.

Josh Kirkland, Darwin Espinal and Dakota Barnathan entered the game for Bolduc, Tarik Pannholzer and Richman in the 68th minute.

Hayden Anderson sent a look above the net from a set piece in the 74th minute.

Sneddon made another nice grab in the 86th minute, grabbing a corner out of the air.

Four minutes of stoppage time were added to the contest.

Richmond fell 2-0 to Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday night.

Notable Numbers

1: Zahir Vazquez made his Kickers debut on Saturday, appearing in his first game since signing with the team on July 17.

4: James Sneddon made four saves on the evening.

10: The Kickers have had ten different goals scorers across their last 16 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 91 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

11: Beckett Howell logged a match-high 11 entries into the final third on Saturday evening.

16: Saturday marked Richmond's 16th match in the USL1 regular season.

23: Wednesday marked Richmond's 23rd match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

53: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 53 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Words from the Match:

Attacker Zahir Vazquez, on making his debut as a Richmond Kicker: "I'm happy to make my debut. I've played in this stadium on the opposing side and it's a great stadium to be in and it's even better to be the home side."

Head Coach Brian Ownby, on how tonight's youth impacted the game: "I played them [Axel Gallegos, James Sneddon and Andrew Richman] against Greenville and they were fantastic. I thought they were great tonight. James keeps us in the game with that double-save in the first half...for them, this is great, [because] they are continuing to grow. They showed they deserve to be here."

Series History

Richmond now holds a 1-6-0 record against Spokane Velocity FC all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 11, 2026, with Richmond enduring a 3-1 loss at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Up Next

Richmond will return home to City Stadium to face cross-country foe Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for World Fútbol Night today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.