Luca FC Cup: World Cup Edition

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Port St. Lucie SC News Release







Port St. Lucie SC is taking the excitement from the field to the screen with the very first Luca FC Cup, our EA SPORTS FC© 26 tournament.

This is your chance to show off your skills, connect with fellow fans, and enjoy the thrill of competitive matchups. Expect intense gameplay, community spirit, and prizes that make victory even sweeter.

Don't miss out! Be part of the action and join us for an unforgettable competition.

Named after Port St. Lucie SC's mascot, the Luca FC Cup reflects the club's commitment to creating engaging experiences that connect supporters both on and off the field.

Whether you're a seasoned EA SPORTS FC player or simply looking to test yourself against other competitors, the Luca FC Cup will offer a unique opportunity to be part of the club's growing community

The tournament will feature 32 players competing in an individual 1-vs-1 format across EA SPORTS FC© 26.

Participants will begin in a group stage, with players divided into eight groups of four. The top two players from each group will advance to the knockout rounds, where the competition will continue through the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

Matches will be played across current-generation platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with cross-play enabled for all participants.

Players must be located in the United States or be able to compete on U.S.-based servers

Along with the chance to become the inaugural Luca FC Cup champion, participants will have the opportunity to earn exciting rewards and official Port St. Lucie SC merchandise.

- 1st Place: 40-inch TV + Official Port St. Lucie SC Adidas Jersey

- 2nd Place: AirPods + Official Port St. Lucie SC Adidas Jersey

- 3rd Place: Adidas Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Ball + Official Port St. Lucie SC Adidas Jersey

The Luca FC Cup will run from July 24 through August 3, beginning with the group stage and concluding with the tournament final.

Players interested in participating can secure their spot by completing the official registration form here.

Once registered, participants will receive additional information regarding tournament communication, scheduling, and competition guidelines.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026

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