Get Ready to Experience Port St. Lucie SC at FreedomFest
Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Port St. Lucie SC News Release
As Presenting Sponsor, the club will be on the ground throughout the event, creating opportunities for residents and visitors to experience Port St. Lucie SC firsthand while enjoying one of the region's most anticipated Independence Day celebrations.
For Port St. Lucie SC, the sponsorship reflects a broader commitment to introducing the club to new audiences, strengthening ties to the community, and continuing building a presence across
Port St. Lucie ahead of our professional debut in the United Soccer League in 2027.
In addition, attendes will have the opportunity to secure priority access to the club's first season through an exclusive ticket deposit offer and be part of a historic moment for soccer in Port St. Lucie.
See you at FreedomFest!
United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026
- Sharks Extend Unbeaten Run to Four with Scoreless Draw against AV Alta FC - Corpus Christi FC
- Laser Tag to Soccer Clinics: Fort Wayne Football Club Has Gratifying Week Engaging Community - Fort Wayne FC
- Get Ready to Experience Port St. Lucie SC at FreedomFest - Port St. Lucie SC
- Portland Explodes in 5-1 Victory over Richmond - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Port St. Lucie SC Stories
- Get Ready to Experience Port St. Lucie SC at FreedomFest
- United Soccer League Bringing Professional Soccer to Florida's Treasure Coast