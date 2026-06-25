Get Ready to Experience Port St. Lucie SC at FreedomFest

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Port St. Lucie SC News Release







As Presenting Sponsor, the club will be on the ground throughout the event, creating opportunities for residents and visitors to experience Port St. Lucie SC firsthand while enjoying one of the region's most anticipated Independence Day celebrations.

For Port St. Lucie SC, the sponsorship reflects a broader commitment to introducing the club to new audiences, strengthening ties to the community, and continuing building a presence across

Port St. Lucie ahead of our professional debut in the United Soccer League in 2027.

In addition, attendes will have the opportunity to secure priority access to the club's first season through an exclusive ticket deposit offer and be part of a historic moment for soccer in Port St. Lucie.

See you at FreedomFest!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 25, 2026

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