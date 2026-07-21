Richmond to Face Charlotte Independence in USL1 Action Saturday

Published on July 21, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond hits the road to finish their July slate as they face Charlotte Independence at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. EST. The action will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers endured a 2-0 loss to Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, July 18 at City Stadium.

The match marked Richmond's 12th home game and 23rd fixture of the season across all competitions.

Beckett Howell logged a match-high 11 entries into the final third on Saturday evening.

James Sneddon posted four saves across Saturday's contest.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 5-15-7 record against Charlotte Independence all-time.

The two clubs last faced each other on April 25, 2026, with Richmond suffering a 2-1 defeat at City Stadium in Prinx Tires USL Cup action.

Sam Layton scored the lone goal for the Kickers in the last meeting between the clubs, sending a header into the back of the net in the 79th minute.

Numbers to Know

10: The Kickers have had ten different goals scorers across their last 16 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 94 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

17: Saturday will mark Richmond's 17th match in the USL1 regular season.

24: Saturday will mark Richmond's 24th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

53: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 53 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release RVA Wildlife Kit

As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers reveal the RVA Wildlife Kit - an homage to Richmond's favorite marsupial, the Virginia Opossum. The Kickers will debut the RVA Wildlife Kit against Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Kickers continue to bring Richmond's uniqueness to the forefront of the kit design process, further integrating the club and the city through narrative-driven design.

"Pick Your Opossum" - a design feature that allows fans to purchase one of four uniquely designed opossum jocktags - provides an added layer of personalization for a bold new look.

The design's color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while printed heathered patterns reference the opossum's textured fur coat. Pink piping down the seams of the torso and references to the pink nose of the lovable animal can be found on the kit.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond returns for the first of two consecutive home games as they face AV Alta FC on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (Eve) - presented by Richmond's own Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches - today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from July 21, 2026

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