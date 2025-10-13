United Soccer League Bringing Professional Soccer to Florida's Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and the City of Port St. Lucie, in partnership with the Treasure Coast Sports Commission and the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County, announced today that Florida's newest professional soccer club will call the Treasure Coast home. Port St. Lucie Sports Club has been awarded a USL franchise and will launch professional men's and women's soccer teams with plans to play at a new soccer stadium to be constructed at Walton & One, a mixed-use development.

"Soccer is experiencing unprecedented momentum in the U.S. right now, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the game to more communities across the country," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer at USL. "The Treasure Coast is a vibrant, growing and diverse region with a strong soccer culture already in place. Building a new soccer stadium within Walton & One presents the perfect opportunity to bring a family-friendly sports option to this exciting development while delivering a first-rate experience for soccer fans."

Port St. Lucie SC is the vision of co-founders Gustavo Suárez, Paulo Suárez, and Agostina Galimberti, along with a newly formed investment group that includes several strategic investors. They were joined by City of Port St. Lucie councilmembers, officials and staff, USL leaders and residents, for a community celebration on Monday to preview the club's sporting plans as well as unveil its official brand, crest and team name.

The brand identity features distinctive team colors - aquamarine, red marine, black, and white - and an anchor prominently on the crest to represent the city's location on Florida's Treasure Coast. The team's brand pays homage to the Treasure Coast, a name that was coined after salvagers recovered treasure from a Spanish fleet that wrecked in 1715.

"My fellow investors and I are excited to build a professional soccer club that is deeply rooted in the fabric of the Port St. Lucie community," said Gustavo Suárez. "We know there is a base of talented youth soccer players in the region who are looking for a path to the professional ranks. With this club, we aim to bring high-level training opportunities to help local players develop their skills right here at home."

Port St. Lucie SC men's side intends to kick off in 2027 and compete in USL League One, a growing league in the third tier of the U.S. professional soccer pyramid. A professional women's team is planned to follow. The club plans to build a new stadium that meets the highest standards of the USL.

While the stadium will be located within Walton & One, the club is exploring opportunities to have a training facility and sports complex in other areas of Port St. Lucie. Walton & One, formerly known as City Center, is envisioned as a multi-year redevelopment project to create a vibrant, walkable destination in eastern Port St. Lucie, consisting of 46 acres of retail, office, entertainment, cultural, restaurant, and residential uses, all anchored by the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

"Port St. Lucie is proud to become home to a United Soccer League franchise, an investment in our city's future, our economy, and our identity as a community that dreams big and delivers on those dreams," said Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin. "This partnership will serve as a catalyst for growth and opportunity across our city, St. Lucie County, and the entire Treasure Coast region. It's more than sports; it's about bringing people together, energizing our city, and building our future."

