Union Omaha Updates - Playoff-Bound

Published on October 13, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

OWLS OF LATE:

Union Omaha is on a 10-match unbeaten run, after this past weekend's draw in Greenville. That result comes on the draw of a stretch in which Omaha faced the (at the time) top five teams in the league, coming out with three wins and two draws. By the time they kick off next on October 18th, it will have been just over two months since their last loss. That run has allowed the Owls to clinch their sixth playoff berth in six seasons. Remarkably, this comes after beginning August at the very bottom of the standings, with the Owls rising from 14th to 5th since then. Interim head coach Vincenzo Candela's record since taking over is now 10-4-4, a pace that would place them second in the league. Still in his first year as a pro, Sergio Ors Navarro has won USL League One Player of the Month for September ! The West Virginia University graduate scored five goals last month, including back-to-back braces in just 17 minutes' time, a new USL1 record. He now leads the team with eight goals on the season.

OWLS TO COME:

Your Owls have two home matches left in the regular season, starting with this Saturday's Bobblehead Giveaway at 6pm, presented by BairdHolm. As we take on our archrivals Forward Madison FC on October 18th, we'll be giving away bobbleheads of Mr. 100 himself, Dion Acoff, to the first 1,000 attendees. This bobblehead reaches back to our legendary 2022 U.S. Open Cup run, where Dion Acoff silenced the crowd with the game-winning penalty kick in our upset of MLS' Chicago Fire. After that will come Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, October 25th at 6pm. We recently held a fan vote to decide on the kickoff time for this match, and from there, we'll be squaring off in a 2024 USL League One Final rematch with Spokane Velocity FC! Union Omaha is hunting down a home playoff match! With two matches left, Los Búhos sit merely two points behind FC Naples for fourth in the league and the final first round home match, and would likely hold the tiebreaker if necessary. Adding to the drama is the fact that this could be that very playoff matchup, with fireworks sure to be involved after October 5th's rain-soaked, heavily-delayed 2-1 win over Naples.







