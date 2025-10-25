Know Before You Go: vs. Spokane Velocity

Union Omaha, incredibly, is one win away from hosting another playoff match. An 11-match unbeaten run since mid-August has rocketed the team off the bottom of the league and into 4th place, meaning that the Owls' fate is in their talons. It won't be an easy task, of course; Spokane sits right above them in the table, and it took last-minute heroics to rescue a 2-2 draw the last time these two teams faced off. Should Omaha stumble, either FC Naples or Portland Hearts of Pine could leap into the final home playoff spot for the first round. But momentum is on the side of Los Búhos, especially after a 4-0 thrashing of Forward Madison last weekend.

ABOUT SPOKANE VELOCITY FC

Spokane has gone from strength to strength this season. While they'll be disappointed not to be in Players' Shield contention anymore, after looking a lock to at least take it to the wire, the Washington-based outfit have secured their first ever home playoff match and can even hop into second in the league should results go their way. Remember, they were the #7 seed in last year's run to the final. Much of the attention in attack will go to Luis Gil, who indeed is their top chance creator. And Anuar Pelaez doesn't just have 10 goals but a whopping 13.32 expected goals, third in USL League One. But their right wing will be a force all match long; Lucky Opara and Shavon John-Brown are top ten in the league in xA (expected assists), and have combined for 61 chances created. All that plus a highly disciplined, defensively stout unit will make this a tough encounter... if Spokane aren't still licking their wounds from a shocking 6-1 defeat in Portland on Tuesday.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Tonight is Union Omaha's Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bellevue University! As the regular season comes to a close, we want to give thanks to each and every one of our incredible fans who have supported us through this roller coaster year. We'll have plenty going on tonight as a result, from t-shirt tosses to halftime trivia. Some concessions, such as hot dogs and 12oz beers, will be $3 for the night. And pay attention during halftime, as we'll be announcing all kinds of giveaways!

TEXT TICKETING

We are trialing a text ticketing system in lieu of printing out match tickets. For fans who wish to purchase walk-up tickets at the box office on matchday, as well as those who are having trouble accessing their tickets through their Account Manager or Union Omaha Mobile App, we can simply send a text message to your phone containing your ticket.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, and

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted. As mentioned above, we are also now trialing a text ticketing system.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 3:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Spokane Veloctiy FC

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

