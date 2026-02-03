Union Omaha Signs Defender Jamie Orson

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed defender Jamie Orson, pending league and federation approval. Orson marks another pro debutant out of college, having spent four years at Yale before playing as a graduate for Stony Brook University.

Orson comes off a season on Long Island with Stony Brook University as a graduate transfer. He played the full 90 minutes in all but one match for the Seawolves, helping them to seven clean sheets. He even contributed an assist and four goals, including a CAA postseason berth-clincher against Northeastern. By the end of the season, he was named to the All-ECAC First Team, and also received Co-Defender of the Year honors.

Orson hails from Atlanta, and indeed spent time in Atlanta United's academy growing up. The left-footer mainly lines up at center back, though his bio on Yale's site notes that his soccering journey began in part by watching Ronaldinho. He would go on to make 36 starts for Yale, with his sole goal coming at an extremely important time: an Ivy League semifinal against Harvard. As a senior, he led the Bulldogs with 1,425 minutes played.

Name Pronunciation: [JAY-mee OHR-son]

Position: Defender

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: 04/16/2002

Born: Atlanta, Georgia

Previous Team: Stony Brook University

