Union Omaha Signs Defender Sami Guediri

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed defender Sami Guediri, pending league and federation approval. Guediri joins up from Monterey Bay FC and adds more flexibility to Vincenzo Candela's tactical exploits in the upcoming season.

Guediri most often shows out at left-back, but has experience on both flanks as well as central midfield. The Boca Raton native has 23 appearances in MLS, between Inter Miami CF and DC United in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. With the latter, he had initially showed out for former affiliate Loudoun United with two goals in 13 appearances to earn his way onto the MLS squad through a series of short-term loans. After a couple of seasons in Algeria's Ligue Professionnelle 1 with ES Sétif, where he tallied a pair of assists in 20 appearances, he returned to the States to play for Monterey Bay FC in 2025.

Said Head Coach Vincenzo Candela of Guediri, "Sami is a quality addition to our group. His ability and quality will improve our product on the field, and his experience and professionalism will enhance our identity in the locker room!"

Guediri's first experience as a professional came in the lower leagues of German football, with BW Freisdorf and VfL Alfter in 2016 and 2017. After moving back stateside to his home state of Florida to play for USL League Two SIMA Águilas, he stepped up to Greenville Triumph for the inaugural USL League One season in 2019. He moved to Fort Lauderdale CF the following season, which allowed him to get a look-in to their parent club's squad with Inter Miami.

Name Pronunciation: [SA-mee geh-DEE-ree]

Position: Defender

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: 8/18/1997

Born: Boca Raton, Florida

Previous Team: Monterey Bay FC

