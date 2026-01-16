Forward Madison FC Names Former MLS Star Patrick Nyarko as Assistant Coach for 2026

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has named experienced MLS legend, Patrick Nyarko, as the new Assistant Coach of the men's first team following the departure of seven-year Club Assistant Coach, Neil Hlavaty. Nyarko has had an illustrious career as a professional player in the MLS and on the international stage as well as several years of high-level professional coaching experience for Chicago Fire II and, most recently, for the Forward Madison FC Academy. The Club is thrilled to add Nyarko to their 2026 Technical Staff and will look to his impeccable knowledge of the game to translate to results on the pitch this season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patrick as our new Assistant Coach at Forward Madison," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He brings a wealth of experience across the U.S. soccer landscape, highlighted by an accomplished MLS playing career and a strong coaching résumé that includes MLS NEXT Pro and our own FMFC Academy. Patrick has consistently demonstrated an ability to develop young talent, build meaningful relationships with players, and contribute to winning environments at every level. His progression from the academy to the first team is a powerful example of how our development pathway creates opportunities and delivers long-term value for both players and coaches."

Originally from Kumasi, Ghana, Nyarko began his stateside soccer career in 2005, playing three years for Virginia Tech University where he was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Team each year and tallied 31 goals and 24 assists for the Hokies. Nyarko forwent his senior year to be eligible for the 2008 MLS SuperDraft where he was drafted seventh overall by Chicago Fire FC. Nyarko went on to have a tremendous run with Chicago Fire, playing for eight seasons, making 196 appearances, scoring 19 goals and notching 39 assists. In 2012, Nyarko was called up to make his international debut playing for the Ghana national team in a friendly match against Chile. In 2016, Nyarko was traded to D.C. United where he spent two seasons, playing in 40 matches, before retiring from playing the sport.

Nyarko's coaching career began in 2021 when he took on the role of assistant coach for the Chicago Fire Academy U-19 team and helped guide them to the inaugural MLS NEXT Cup title that same year. When that Club joined MLS NEXT Pro in 2022, Nyarko continued in his Assistant Coach role for the newly created Chicago Fire FC II team, helping lead them to the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

"We're delighted to add Patrick to the Coaching Staff," Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns, said. "His passion and energy toward developing players and improving teams were key reasons for his addition to the first team staff after a successful period with the Forward Madison Academy. Having gone up against his Chicago Fire II team, I've seen first hand the soccer IQ, composure and respect he operates with. His incredible experiences as a player are something our players can tap into and learn from and we look forward to seeing him out on the pitch soon."

In 2025, Nyarko made a move to Madison where, holding a USSF National B Coaching License, he took on the role of Head Coach for the U17 & U19 Forward Madison FC Academy where they compete at the MLS NEXT level. Nyarko will begin transitioning out of his Academy role with the Club and into his new Forward Madison FC Assistant Coach position immediately.

"Soccer in the Madison area continues to grow at an incredible rate and being a part of something this exciting was something I couldn't pass up on," Nyarko said. "The growth and success of the first team is at the forefront of the sport continuing to flourish in the area. Coach Glaeser and the ownership group have built a great program here, and I am here to support and help enhance it as best as I can as we help this group of players develop and compete in all the competitions."

Forward Madison FC will begin their 2026 Season campaign on the road against One Knoxville SC on March 14th. The Mingos will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







