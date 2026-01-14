Forward Madison FC Signs South African Defender Mbongeni Geni Kanyane for 2026

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Defender, Geni Kanyane (Pronounced: GEH-nee kan-YAH-nay), for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old Defender from Johannesburg, South Africa has already been making a name for himself on the soccer stage for both club and country.

"Geni checks every box for what a Forward Madison player will look like this season," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "Heading into the peak years of his career, he brings a fantastic blend of technical skill and athleticism to help the team at both ends of the pitch and we're confident he'll hit the ground running in the Forward Madison jersey."

Kanyane saw immediate success in his soccer career, representing the South African U-20 national team and winning the COSAFA Cup championship in 2018. In 2020, Kanyane began his successful collegiate career stateside with Dayton University. During his four years as a Flyer, he totalled 4,292 minutes of play while racking up four goals and seven assists as a Defender. Out of college, Kanyane was drafted 63rd overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago Fire FC.

"We're extremely pleased to welcome Geni to Forward Madison," Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, said. "We've tracked him for several years, through his time in college and into the professional game, and we've always thought he would be a great fit here. He is a talented wide player who has a high level of technical ability and soccer IQ and he is hungry to come in and show his qualities in USL League One. Welcome Geni!"

Following the draft, Kanyane was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract with Chicago Fire FC II for the 2025 season. During his tenure with Chicago Fire FC II, Kanyane clocked 893 minutes, starting in eight of 18 appearances for the Club, including two starts in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. Kanyane put up solid defensive numbers throughout the season with an 83% passing accuracy, winning 59.4% of duels and 62.5% of aerial duels, as well as logging 20 interceptions, 57 recoveries and five blocked shots.

"Joining Forward Madison is a huge opportunity for me, and I'm grateful for the trust the club has shown," Kanyane said. "I'm excited to get to Madison, embrace the culture, and compete every day with this group. I truly believe we can do great things together, and I'm coming in focused, ambitious, and ready to work to help the team succeed and represent the city with pride."

Kanyane and Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. The Club's first league home match will take place on May 29th against USL League One newcomers, Corpus Christi FC. Fans can support the team and explore season ticket options for 2026 here.

