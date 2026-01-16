Hearts of Pine Announce Signing of Esteban Espinosa & Re-Signing of Mo Mohamed Ahead of the 2026 Season

Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine have announced the signing of defender Esteban Espinosa and the re-signing of defender Mo Mohamed.

Espinosa joins Hearts after most recently spending time with RWDM Molenbeek in Belgium. He began his professional development at Inter Miami's Academy following its launch in 2019. After the COVID-19 shutdown, Espinosa signed with USL Championship side Queensboro FC for the club's inaugural season. In 2022, he joined Queensboro's affiliate in Puerto Rico, Bayamón FC, where he helped the club win the Caribbean CONCACAF Championship. Espinosa then spent two seasons with Botafogo B in Brazil before being loaned to Louletano B in Portugal. After his time in Portugal, he joined RWDM Molenbeek in July 2025.

"We're excited to have Esteban," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "For a young player, he's had great experiences at big clubs like Botafogo and Moldenbeek and we believe that his ability and flexibility will help us tremendously."

Espinosa noted the club's supporters made a lasting impression. "When I looked at videos - the fans out there in the cold, the rain, the sunshine - it gave me chills. Hearts of Pine feels like a project that's growing fast and heading in the right direction."

In addition to Espinosa's signing, Hearts of Pine also announced that defender Mo Mohamed has re-signed with the club ahead of the 2026 season.

"We are excited to have Mo back for a second year," said Hearts Head Coach Bobby Murphy. "He made big strides last year, and with a full preseason under his belt, he'll continue to grow."

"Last season was special and full of great memories. I truly value what this club stands for and the strong community here in Maine and at Portland Hearts of Pine," said Mohamed. "I'm looking forward to growing even more and making new memories with the team, our fans, and the community."

All signings are pending league and federation approval.







