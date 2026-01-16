Charlotte Independence Exercises Option on Spanish Midfielder Jon Bakero

Published on January 16, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club has exercised its option on midfielder Jon Bakero, bringing the Spaniard back for the 2026 season.

Bakero, 29, made 34 appearances across all competitions in his first season with the Jacks, finishing with three goals and a team-high 11 assists. He ranked among the USL League One assist leaders with nine during league play.

The midfielder drew league-wide recognition throughout the campaign, earning five Team of the Week selections. Bakero was named Player of the Week in Week 22 after recording four assists during a two-match week.

"Jon's creativity and passing instincts were key components of our attack last season," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "His nine assists came in a variety of ways such as set piece delivery, crosses, and through balls. In addition, his work rate and willingness to press often started our defensive shape. I look forward to having Jon make plays from all areas of the field and am confident he will not only create goals for us in 2026, but be a top scorer for us as well."

"I'm excited to be returning for the 2026 season and continuing to build on what we started last year," said Bakero. "I'm motivated to keep improving and helping the group move forward. The goal is always the same - to win a championship."

Bakero has appeared in 207 professional matches across his career, including stints in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire and Toronto FC. He also spent time competing in Europe in both Bulgaria and Spain before returning to the United States.







