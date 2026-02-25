Miles Lyons Joins Jacks from USL Championship

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Miles Lyons is signing a contract with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Lyons, 23, played for USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC in 2025, appearing in 18 league matches.

"I am excited to add Miles to our roster," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He provides another outside option with pace and the ability to make plays in the final third. With over 75 games in the USL Championship, he has shown savvy and composure on both sides of the ball as well as a great work ethic."

Before joining Monterey Bay in 2025, Lyons played 61 total matches across three seasons at El Paso Locomotive. Lyons passed on college soccer to sign his first professional contract with El Paso in 2022. Lyons played his youth soccer in Tucson, Arizona, where he starred for Barca Residency Academy. In 2021, he spent time with former USL League One side FC Tucson.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent this club and give everything I have to help the team succeed," expressed Lyons. "Wherever I am on the field, I look to bring quality, energy, and a relentless mentality by flying forward, creating danger, and impacting the game on both sides of the ball."







