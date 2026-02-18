Cyprus International Goalkeeper George Tasouris Signs with Jacks

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence today announced the signing of goalkeeper George Tasouris, pending league and federation approval.

Tasouris, 30, most recently played for Digenis Morphou in Cyprus during the 2025 season.

"George is another player who impressed on trial with us," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He has shown tremendous shot stopping ability, good athleticism, and a high degree of professionalism in his time with us. His experience in Cyprus enables him to transition easily into our roster and helps with him managing the defensive group in front of him."

Tasouris has represented the Cyprus National Team at both the U-19 and U-21 levels.

After progressing through youth soccer in Cyprus, Tasouris moved to the United States to play collegiately. He spent three seasons at Grand Canyon University, making 46 appearances and earning WAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021. He then concluded his college career at the University of Portland, where he made 40 appearances across two seasons.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to be a part of a great organization and a great team," expressed Tasouris. "I'm excited to contribute to the team's success in any way needed."







