Former LA Galaxy Defender Sega Coulibaly Signs for Charlotte Independence

Published on February 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that veteran defender Sega Coulibaly has signed a contract with the club.

Coulibaly, 29, made ten appearances for fellow USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine in the 2025 campaign, playing a total of 628 minutes.

"We are excited to add Sega to the squad," shared Charlotte Independence Mike Jeffries. "With his experience and leadership quality, we have a key building block to strengthening our back group. He provides a strong, physical presence defensively as well as good ranges of passing to start attacks."

In 2021, Coulibaly signed with Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer, where he made 49 starts across all competitions from 2021-2023 and scored a notable goal in the club's 2-1 victory over rival LAFC. His MLS tenure included contributions in regular season, cup, and playoff matches.

Coulibaly brings extensive professional experience in both the United States and Europe. Born in Bamako, Mali and raised in France, the center back came through the youth ranks of Stade Rennais FC, spending over a decade in the French professional system including stints with Rennes II, CS Sedan Ardennes, US Avranches, and AS Nancy Lorraine. In total, he made over 130 appearances in competitive leagues in France before moving abroad.

"I am excited to join Charlotte Independence," expressed Coulibaly. "From the first conversations with Mike, I felt his trust, which made a big difference in my decision. I'm thrilled for this new chapter in my career. Everybody has welcomed me with open arms and I can't wait to start the season and meet the supporters."

Coulibaly played in 20 matches in the France national youth system, appearing for the U-16 through U-20 teams from 2011-2016.







