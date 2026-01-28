Charlotte Independence to Host Ristozi FC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup
Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club will host Ristozi FC on March 19 in the First Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with the match streaming live on the U.S. Open Cup's official YouTube channel.
The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides in official competition.
Charlotte enters the tournament after a run to the Third Round last season, defeating the Long Island Rough Riders and Carolina Core FC before bowing out to North Carolina FC.
Ristozi FC of the National Premier Soccer League arrives after a strong inaugural season in 2025. The Baltimore-based club clinched a spot in the tournament through winning the NPSL Mid Atlantic Conference and East Region Championships and advancing to the National Semifinals.
Additional information regarding tickets will be announced soon.
United Soccer League One Stories from January 27, 2026
- Charlotte Independence to Host Ristozi FC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte Independence
- Velocity FC Sign Proven League One Defender Simon Fitch Ahead of 2026 Season - Spokane Velocity FC
- Forward Madison FC Signs Québécois Defender Kerfalla Toure for 2026 Season - Forward Madison FC
- Tormenta FC Signs Defender Gustavo Fernandes - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Union Omaha Signs Defender Camron Lawrence - Union Omaha
- Veteran Goalkeeper Amal Knight Pens Contract with Greenville Triumph - Greenville Triumph SC
- Fort Wayne Football Club Welcomes Proven Scorer Ryan Becher to City That Holds Special Place for his Family - Fort Wayne FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Independence Stories
- Charlotte Independence to Host Ristozi FC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup
- Charlotte Independence Announces Vivenu as "Official Ticketing Partner"
- Jacks Pick up Option on Defender Javen Romero
- Jacks Bring Back Midfielder Christopher Jaime for 2026 Season
- Defender Fabrice Ngah Returns to the Charlotte Independence for Fourth Season