Charlotte Independence to Host Ristozi FC in First Round of U.S. Open Cup

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that the club will host Ristozi FC on March 19 in the First Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m., with the match streaming live on the U.S. Open Cup's official YouTube channel.

The contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides in official competition.

Charlotte enters the tournament after a run to the Third Round last season, defeating the Long Island Rough Riders and Carolina Core FC before bowing out to North Carolina FC.

Ristozi FC of the National Premier Soccer League arrives after a strong inaugural season in 2025. The Baltimore-based club clinched a spot in the tournament through winning the NPSL Mid Atlantic Conference and East Region Championships and advancing to the National Semifinals.

