Forward Madison FC Signs Québécois Defender Kerfalla Toure for 2026 Season

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed 6'4" Defender, Kerfalla Toure, for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. Originally from Dorval, Québec, the 24-year-old spent most of his life as a two-sport athlete, excelling in both soccer and hockey.

"We're excited to add Kerfalla to the team. He has elite level traits with his size and speed and made great progress in the last couple of seasons at FAU," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He shows a great willingness to learn and we're confident our environment can maximize his potential and develop him into a superb defender."

Growing up in Canada, Toure picked up sports at a young age, soccer when he was three and hockey at seven. He grew up playing and loving both and had to make the tough decision to pursue just one at the age of 18 when he began playing junior hockey for the Central Canadian Hockey League. However, when he was recruited by Elmira College in 2022, he was presented with the unique opportunity to become a two-sport athlete again, bringing soccer back into his life.

During his time at Elmira College in New York, Toure played in 35 matches tallying 2,957 minutes and picked up a myriad of accolades including EC Male Rookie of the Year and two Empire 8 First Team All-Conference selections. In 2023, Toure helped lead the Soaring Eagles to victory in the Empire 8 Championship Finals.

"Kerfalla has a tremendous upside with his physical attributes and ambitious mentality," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We feel that he will grow exponentially this season in our environment and feel that he can be a solid performer in USL and potentially beyond. Welcome, Kerfalla!"

In 2024, Toure transferred stateside to Florida Atlantic University where he hung up his skates and focused solely on soccer. During his two years at FAU, Toure started in 20 out of 31 appearances, played all 90-minutes in 14 matches, scored two goals and notched three assists. During his senior year in 2025, he helped lead the Owls to win their first-ever American Conference Tournament championship, qualifying them for the program's first NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Championship appearance.

"As a Canadian international coming out of FAU, I'm incredibly grateful for the journey so far and excited for this next step," Toure said. "I've been fortunate to win championships everywhere I've played, and that winning mentality is something I'm bringing with me to Forward Madison. I'm looking forward to embracing the culture here, competing every day, and starting my professional career in a city and club that clearly cares about success. Can't wait to meet everyone and get started. Go Mingos!!!"

Toure enters his first professional soccer contract with Forward Madison FC this season. His addition to the 2026 roster further strengthens the FMFC defense ahead of their eighth USL League One season. Toure and Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and explore season ticket options as well as mini plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.