Velocity FC Sign Proven League One Defender Simon Fitch Ahead of 2026 Season

Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC has signed former Richmond Kickers defender Simon Fitch to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

The 26-year-old will join Spokane after playing four seasons with Richmond, where he started in 96 of his 106 appearances. Fitch led Richmond in minutes played for three straight seasons, helping lead the club to the USL League One Semifinals in 2022 as a rookie.

Prior to playing professionally, Fitch played collegiately at VCU from 2018-21, making 63 starts for the Rams from his sophomore through senior seasons and earning Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team twice. As a senior in 2021, Fitch scored a team-high three match-winning goals, which also tied for the fifth-highest in the conference.

Fitch will join a Velocity FC squad that has made the League One Finals in two straight, consecutive seasons. The talented defender will reinforce a backline that conceded the fourth-fewest goals in 2025. Fitch's arrival in Spokane also marks a reunion with Velocity FC midfielder Nil Vinyals, as the two played together at Richmond from 2022-24.

Spokane head coach Leigh Veidman spoke highly of Fitch and what he brings to the club.

"Simon has shown to be one of the top producers from RB the past few years and carries an incredible work ethic on defense," said Veidman. "We are excited to add him to the roster."

Simon Fitch will make his debut for Spokane on March 8 when Velocity FC opens the 2026 season against South Georgia Tormenta FC on the road. 2026 season tickets are now available at 2026 Season Tickets - USL Spokane. Get yours today and cheer on Spokane next season when they enter its third year in USL League One!







