Veteran Goalkeeper Amal Knight Pens Contract with Greenville Triumph

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph have announced the signing of Jamaican goalkeeper Amal Knight to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval, adding proven veteran presence to the Triumph's goalkeeping unit ahead of the upcoming season.

Knight joined the Charlotte Independence midway through the 2025 season, appearing in seven matches and totaling 630 minutes between the posts. He previously spent two strong seasons with Lexington SC, where he became a dependable presence in goal across USL League One and USL Jägermeister Cup competition. During that time, Knight ranked among the league leaders in saves and registered four clean sheets, earning a reputation as a steady and reliable shot-stopper.Across his USL League One career, Knight has built an impressive résumé, sitting seventh all-time in league history in total saves (178).

His professional journey has taken him overseas as well, featuring FC Chitwan in the Nepal Super League in 2025, while internationally he made his debut for the Jamaica National Team in 2018 and has since earned 14 caps with 13 FIFA-sanctioned appearances, including his most recent outing in a January 18th friendly against Grenada, and at the club level in Jamaica has made over 140 appearances in the Jamaican Premier League, showcasing his experience and consistency at the professional level.

