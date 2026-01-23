Bhindi Named Assistant Coach and Video Analyst

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has announced the addition of veteran coach Jay Bhindi to the technical staff as Assistant Coach and Video Analyst. Bhindi brings over a decade of coaching experience to Greenville as he joins the club following time with Union Omaha in 2025.

Bhindi has an extensive resume in both coaching and performance analysis, holding a FIFA A coaching license and a strong background across professional and academy environments. He began his coaching career with Ottawa Fury FC of the NASL (and later USL Championship), working with the club's youth teams from 2012-2017 while also contributing on the analysis side.

After leaving the Fury, Bhindi served as First Team Analyst and Opposition Scout for Austin Bold FC of the USL Championship for three seasons before returning to Canada as an assistant coach for FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League. From 2022-2024, Bhindi was with Valour FC, where he served as First Team Assistant Coach and Analyst, playing a key role in match preparation and opposition analysis.

Bhindi returned to the States last year, working with League One's Union Omaha during the 2025 season, adding further USL experience to his résumé. Bhindi is also fluent in four languages: English, Turkish, Portuguese, and French.

Bhindi joins recent technical staff additions Joel Tyson and Austin Yearwood as head coach Dave Dixon rounds out his staff for 2026. GTSC begins its preseason on Saturday, January 31 against Tecce FC in a closed-door scrimmage.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.