Forward Madison FC Signs Attacking Threat Claudel N'Goubou for 2026

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed towering 6' 5" Forward, Claudel N'goubou, for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. A 24-year-old Center-Forward originally from Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, N'goubou holds both Ivorian and French citizenship and has been making a name for himself across France and, most recently, the United States.

"We're delighted to add Claudel to the roster for 2026. His blend of skill, size and strength is a unique combination and one we feel confident can have major success in USL League One," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He's had a great soccer education growing up in France, mixed with a couple of years adjusting to the US game in college. As he enters his prime years, we're excited to see the success he can have with Forward Madison."

Growing up in Auray, France, N'goubou found success playing for several French clubs including Auray FC before making the move to Vannes Olympique Club in 2021. In 2022, Vannes OC made a tremendous run in the Coupe de France tournament, the premier knockout tournament in French football, fighting through to the Round of 16 where they faced off against Paris Saint-Germain FC. Vannes fell to PSG 4-0 thanks to a hat trick from Kylian Mbappe and a lone goal from Presnel Kimpembe. However, N'goubou looks back on the match fondly.

"It was an absolutely incredible experience playing against world champions and Champions League winners in front of nearly 6,000 fans at our home stadium, even with the restrictions due to Covid," N'goubou said. "The intensity of the football was exceptional; you could really see what the best teams in Europe look like up close. For me, it truly felt like a childhood dream come true, because as a kid you always imagine yourself playing in big matches like that against top players. It's a moment that has stayed with me and continues to motivate me every day."

"We're very pleased to add Claudel to our team for 2026. We feel that he has elite potential with his soccer qualities, physical characteristics and versatility," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He can play-make and score goals which provides us with chance creation and goal contribution. Claudel will fit into our system nicely."

In 2023, N'goubou made the move stateside to attend Limestone University in South Carolina where he appeared in 40 matches, notching 12 assists and scoring 18 goals (seven of which were game-winners.) In 2024, N'goubou played during the summer for Lionsbridge FC in USL League Two, helping lead his team to their third consecutive Chesapeake Division title and reaching the Eastern Conference Final. Ahead of his senior year, N'goubou transferred to the University of Central Florida where he started in 17 of 19 appearances for the Knights, tallying 1,294 minutes, scoring four goals and adding six assists. N'goubou picked up numerous honors throughout his college career including being named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team and twice to the All-SAC First Team.

"I'm really looking forward to joining this new group and building something special together this season," N'goubou said. "Being part of such an exciting sporting project, and doing it in front of what I believe is the best fan base in the league, is incredibly motivating. I can't wait to get started and give everything I have for the club and the supporters."

N'goubou and Forward Madison FC will host their 2026 Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. The Club's first league match will take place on May 29th against USL League One newcomers, Corpus Christi FC. Fans can support the club and explore season ticket options as well as mini plan ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







