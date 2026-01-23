Sarasota Paradise Signs Local Midfielder Brendan Krueger

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise have signed attacking midfielder Brendan Krueger, pending league and federation approval.

Krueger joins Paradise following a standout collegiate career at High Point University, where he developed into one of the Big South Conference's most productive attacking players, earning multiple conference and regional honors across his college career.

As a junior, Krueger led the team with six goals and eight assists and earned first team all conference as well as Big South Midfielder of the Year honors. In his senior season, he started 19 of 20 games, logged 1,260 minutes, and finished with five goals and eight assists and another first team all conference selection.

A Florida native, Krueger brings a local connection to Paradise after previously captaining Chargers SC in Clearwater, returning to the region as he takes the next step into the professional game.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to play for the Paradise and represent the team and the fans in their inaugural professional season," said Krueger. "This area is home for me and is the community where I grew up playing soccer."

Sharing his enthusiasm for signing Krueger, Head Coach Mika Elovaara said: "Signing Brendan aligns with a lot of our club objectives for the roster build. He is an accomplished local player who has developed in one of the top college programs in the country. Providing young American players, especially from this area, with their first opportunity to play professional soccer is important to us and Brendan is the perfect player to lead that initiative. He is a standup guy and an exciting player to watch, something for all young players in the area to aspire to be."

